ZeroToHero leads Data For Life 2024 online voting

With over 2,000 votes, ZeroToHero's social security risk prevention solution is currently dominating the online voting phase of the Data For Life 2024 competition

Online voting, hosted on the competition's landing page, runs from Oct. 18 to Nov. 24. According to the organizers, the team with the highest number of votes can earn up to 10 bonus points—a significant advantage in the final round. Votes are recorded exclusively for projects on the Vietnamese version of the site.

After more than three weeks of voting, ZeroToHero's solution to prevent social security risks for citizens aged 13–25 has garnered 2,199 votes, placing it far ahead of other finalists in the top 10. The solution leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-source data analysis to forecast and prevent risks such as violence, crime, and psychological issues for young citizens in this demographic.

"In today's increasingly complex society, young people face numerous challenges regarding safety and mental well-being," said a representative from ZeroToHero. "Our AI-powered solution offers a proactive approach to safeguarding social security by analyzing and predicting potential risks."

The practicality and feasibility of the ZeroToHero solution have been highly commended by the competition organizers, who emphasized its relevance in addressing real-world social security threats for young citizens.

AI-Powered solution is developed by ZeroToHero team. Photo courtesy of ZeroToHero

Other top contenders

Currently ranked second in the online voting is the NCB-CDS-AIML team, with their cloud-based integrated ML model and feature serving platform, followed by GoTrust, which developed the smart self-service medical kiosk solution.

NCB-CDS-AIML's platform facilitates the deployment of machine learning models across various fields such as healthcare, education, and security. The system integrates multiple algorithms optimized for raw data processing and ensures quick, accurate responses, offering high customization and scalability.

GoTrust's Medipay Kiosk solution minimizes manual procedures and provides a quick, convenient payment system for medical services. The solution aligns with Government Project 06, aimed at digital transformation in the healthcare sector.

Teams in the remaining top 10 include: Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (155 votes), FIS AI (93 votes), and CiviTrack (26 votes).

The competition's final round will be held on Nov. 27 at Hanoi University of Science and Technology. Teams have just over a week to rally for votes and improve their chances of earning bonus points that could influence the final rankings.

Co-organized by Hanoi University of Science and Technology and VnExpress, the Data For Life competition seeks to promote innovative solutions that drive digital transformation in digital government, digital society, and the digital economy.

This year's competition offers a prize pool totaling VND390 million (US$15,380), including the first prize of US$11,800, the second prize of US$2,000, the third prize of US$1,185, and the consolation prize of US$395.

In addition to cash awards, the top three winners will receive deployment support from the Innovation Center at the School of Information and Communications Technology, Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

With the competition nearing its conclusion, the stage is set for a showcase of cutting-edge solutions that could shape Vietnam's digital transformation journey.

Nguyen Phuong