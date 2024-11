PiSafe is an integrated platform that leverages advanced technology to ensure security and safety for communities, businesses, and regulatory authorities.

It goes beyond simply issuing alerts, playing an active role in educating the public and fostering intelligent interaction with citizens, while effectively utilizing national databases to enhance management and response capabilities in emergency situations.

Key Features of PiSafe

Integration with national databases

National population database: PiSafe uses population data to verify user identities on the platform, ensuring the accuracy and security of all transactions and communications.

Forest Database: The platform connects with forest resource data to provide real-time fire alerts and predict high-risk areas, allowing authorities to proactively manage forest fire prevention.

Security and Safety Statistics Database: PiSafe integrates statistical data related to fire prevention, security, accidents, and local incidents. It analyzes this data to predict risks and suggest appropriate response measures.

Natural Disaster Database: The system uses disaster-related information to issue early warnings and send emergency notifications to residents in areas affected by storms, floods, earthquakes, and other natural disasters.

Real-time security and safety alerts

Continuous monitoring: PiSafe collects data from IoT sensors to monitor homes, industrial facilities, and urban areas.

Early warning: The system automatically detects fires, break-ins, floods, or traffic accidents and sends alerts to the public and relevant authorities.

Edge computing: The system uses AI-powered edge devices to process incidents locally, speeding up response times and reducing the load on central systems.

Public awareness and emergency notifications

GenAI Virtual Assistant: Provides information and safety tips on fire prevention, emergency evacuation, and other safety guidelines through chatbots and mobile apps.

Multichannel Communication: Public notifications are broadcasted through loudspeakers, digital billboards, SMS, and mobile apps.

Support for Authorities: PiSafe automatically aggregates report data and offers action suggestions for businesses and regulatory bodies.

Big data analysis and risk forecasting

Disaster forecasting: Using historical data on storms and floods, PiSafe predicts high-risk areas and sends early warnings.

Environmental monitoring: It tracks pollution levels and detects gas leaks or water contamination.

Security trend forecasting: PiSafe analyzes data from incidents to detect abnormal behaviors and recommend effective preventive measures.

Smart network connectivity and centralized management

Centralized management: PiSafe integrates surveillance from multiple areas into a single management platform.

Interoperability: It connects with other management systems such as Building Management Systems (BMS) and public security systems.

Digital signatures: PiSafe ensures security and transparency in transactions and reports between stakeholders.

The security and safety alert platform is developed by PiSafe team. Photo courtesy of PiSafe

Benefits of PiSafe

Enhanced security and safety: Minimizes risks through early alerts and quick response times.

Improved public awareness: Delivers accurate, fast emergency information and safety guidelines.

Optimized management: Helps authorities monitor and coordinate effectively, improving inter-agency cooperation.

Versatile applications: Suitable for various models, from households and businesses to smart cities and national defense.

Technological independence: "Make in Vietnam" solutions reduce costs while boosting international competitiveness.

Practical applications of PiSafe

Smart homes: Detects fires, gas leaks, and break-ins.

Smart factories: Monitors production, issues fire and explosion alerts, and handles industrial incidents.

Smart cities: Manages traffic and maintains public security.

National defense and border security: Detects illegal intrusions and supports national security protection.

Disasters: Provides early warnings and evacuation guidance during storms, floods, and earthquakes.

PiSafe is not just a comprehensive security and safety platform; it also enhances interaction and information management between authorities and the public. "The combination of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, Big Data, GenAI, and digital signatures makes PiSafe a reliable smart security platform, contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnamese society," said a representative from the PiSafe development team.