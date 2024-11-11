FPT's "all in one" school safety solution provides a synchronous integrated system that ensures security, management, and monitoring, solving many school problems.

Forgetting students on the bus is a painful problem, causing worry for parents and serious consequences. In order not to let this happen again in the future, schools need a solution to strictly manage students, buses, and facilities to ensure safety and improve operational efficiency.

Faced with this situation, FPT introduces the "all-in-one" school safety solution and provides an integrated system that ensures security, management, and monitoring, solving many school problems in a synchronous manner.

FPT school safety solutions. Photo courtesy of FPT

The solution applies advanced technologies such as FaceID, RFID, GPS, and other modern technologies to ensure accuracy and efficiency. Diverse features such as shuttle management, security management, classroom management, and exam support.

Preventing student neglect

Identity confirmation: FaceID and RFID help verify students when getting on/off the bus, detecting cases where students are not picked up by the correct person. Alert the device and send a notification to the relevant person in charge when there are missing students when getting on or off the bus.

Location tracking: GPS continuously tracks the bus, warning when the bus stops for too long or goes on the wrong route, helping to detect cases where students are forgotten.

Notice to parents

Information transparency: Parents can track the bus location, know the exact time the bus arrives at the stop, and receive notifications every time their child is picked up/dropped off, increasing trust and peace of mind.

Strict control

FaceID at the school gate: Verify the identity of people entering or leaving the school, preventing strangers from entering, and limiting students being picked up by the wrong person.

Automatic warnings: Detect and report immediately when unusual cases occur, helping security officials handle them promptly.

Create a safe zone

Prevent strangers: Protect students from potential dangers from strangers.

Strict control: Create a safe environment for students to study and play.

Automatic attendance

FaceID and RFID: Accurately record the time students enter or exit class, supporting teachers in effective classroom management.

Absence notifications: Send notifications to parents and teachers when students are absent, helping to resolve situations promptly.

Access control

Management system: Only allows authorized people to enter classrooms and specific areas, protecting property and equipment.

Track usage: Record access history, help evaluate usage efficiency, and optimize management.

Exam support

Identity verification: FaceID ensures accuracy and transparency in verifying candidates' identities, preventing fraud.

Enhance student safety: prevent students from being left in the car, prevent strangers from entering, and create a safe learning environment for students.

Improve management efficiency: Manage students, buses, and facilities more effectively, saving time and human resources for the school.

Enhance parents' trust: Modern and safer schools will help increase the school's reputation, thereby increasing parents' trust.

FPT school safety solution is a comprehensive solution, applying modern technology, solving burning problems of schools and families, enhancing the school's reputation, and helping parents feel secure in taking care of their children.

"Our solutions contribute to creating a safe and effective educational environment, contributing to improving the quality of education," said the FPT team.

FPT