The NeuroVision team's AI device to support people with disabilities has key features, such as recording EEG brain waves, recreating images from thoughts, supporting communication...

The product "AI Support Device for People with Disabilities" includes the following key features:

EEG brainwave recording: It uses a headset (EEG headset) to measure electrical impulses from the brain when users think about images or activities. These signals are converted into digital signals for analysis and processing.

Image reconstruction from thoughts: Based on EEG signals, the device utilizes generative AI models to reconstruct images or videos from thoughts. AI models such as autoencoders, GANs, and diffusion models will be used to recreate images with high accuracy and detail.

Simulation of AI device to assist people with disabilities. Photo courtesy of NeuroVision

Mobile application: Users can use a mobile app to display brain data in real-time. This app allows the user's thoughts to be visualized as images or interpreted as speech. The app also supports giving commands and controlling the device using the user's thoughts.

Communication support: The device helps disabled individuals communicate by expressing their thoughts as images or speech, making it easier for them to convey their desires and needs.

Integration of AI for neurological health analysis: The app can integrate AI to analyze EEG signals, supporting the monitoring and assessment of the user's neurological health.

These features not only help reconstruct thoughts as images but also pave the way for future possibilities in controlling machines and communicating through thoughts.

NeuroVision