AI support device for people with disabilities

Team: Cusue Bro
Veizo: browser helps protect digital data
Veizo's top security features include digital fingerprinting prevention, profile isolation, and proxy integration to hide your IP address.
Team: Cusue Bro
Veizo's top security features include digital fingerprinting prevention, profile isolation, and proxy integration to hide your IP address.
Team: VCB HO
VCB HO brings a solution to analyze and identify population groups to provide personalized financial services (Finsight).
Team: BookWorm
BookWorm provides processes and solutions to apply blockchain platform and token encryption algorithm for data security of organizations that need information security: police, internal affairs, credit, banking.
Team: FPT
FPT's "all in one" school safety solution provides a synchronous integrated system that ensures security, management, and monitoring, solving many school problems.
Team: PiSafe
PiSafe is an integrated platform that leverages advanced technology to ensure security and safety for communities, businesses, and regulatory authorities.
Team:
This blockchain-based application is designed to create, manage, and secure promotional vouchers, addressing the growing need for secure discount and prize vouchers among brands, especially small and medium-sized businesses.