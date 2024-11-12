VnExpress Tech Data4life 2023
AI support device for people with disabilities

The NeuroVision team's AI device to support people with disabilities has key features, such as recording EEG brain waves, recreating images from thoughts, supporting communication...

The product "AI Support Device for People with Disabilities" includes the following key features:

EEG brainwave recording: It uses a headset (EEG headset) to measure electrical impulses from the brain when users think about images or activities. These signals are converted into digital signals for analysis and processing.

Image reconstruction from thoughts: Based on EEG signals, the device utilizes generative AI models to reconstruct images or videos from thoughts. AI models such as autoencoders, GANs, and diffusion models will be used to recreate images with high accuracy and detail.

Simulation of AI device to assist people with disabilities. Photo courtesy of NeuroVision

Mobile application: Users can use a mobile app to display brain data in real-time. This app allows the user's thoughts to be visualized as images or interpreted as speech. The app also supports giving commands and controlling the device using the user's thoughts.

Communication support: The device helps disabled individuals communicate by expressing their thoughts as images or speech, making it easier for them to convey their desires and needs.

Integration of AI for neurological health analysis: The app can integrate AI to analyze EEG signals, supporting the monitoring and assessment of the user's neurological health.

These features not only help reconstruct thoughts as images but also pave the way for future possibilities in controlling machines and communicating through thoughts.

NeuroVision

other submissions
Veizo: browser helps protect digital data

Team: Cusue Bro

Veizo: browser helps protect digital data

Veizo's top security features include digital fingerprinting prevention, profile isolation, and proxy integration to hide your IP address.

Personalized financial services solutions

Team: VCB HO

Personalized financial services solutions

VCB HO brings a solution to analyze and identify population groups to provide personalized financial services (Finsight).

Token encryption solution for data security

Team: BookWorm

Token encryption solution for data security

BookWorm provides processes and solutions to apply blockchain platform and token encryption algorithm for data security of organizations that need information security: police, internal affairs, credit, banking.

FPT school safety solutions

Team: FPT

FPT school safety solutions

FPT's "all in one" school safety solution provides a synchronous integrated system that ensures security, management, and monitoring, solving many school problems.

PiSafe: A comprehensive security and safety alert platform

Team: PiSafe

PiSafe: A comprehensive security and safety alert platform

PiSafe is an integrated platform that leverages advanced technology to ensure security and safety for communities, businesses, and regulatory authorities.

DeepVoucher: A blockchain-based solution for fraud prevention in promotional vouchers

Team:

DeepVoucher: A blockchain-based solution for fraud prevention in promotional vouchers

This blockchain-based application is designed to create, manage, and secure promotional vouchers, addressing the growing need for secure discount and prize vouchers among brands, especially small and medium-sized businesses.

