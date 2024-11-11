Token encryption solution for data security

Team: FPT
FPT school safety solutions
FPT's "all in one" school safety solution provides a synchronous integrated system that ensures security, management, and monitoring, solving many school problems.
Team: FPT
Team: PiSafe
PiSafe is an integrated platform that leverages advanced technology to ensure security and safety for communities, businesses, and regulatory authorities.
Team:
This blockchain-based application is designed to create, manage, and secure promotional vouchers, addressing the growing need for secure discount and prize vouchers among brands, especially small and medium-sized businesses.
Team: FIS AI
SmartTraffic offers a solution to predict high-risk traffic accident areas using machine learning models.
Team: CiviTrack
CiviTrack's product is an intelligent platform developed to address the challenge of comprehensive management and traceability of citizen information in the context of increasingly complex human data and vast amounts of information.