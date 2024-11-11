VnExpress Tech Data4life 2023
VNVN

Thứ hai, 11/11/2024, 17:14 (GMT+7)

Token encryption solution for data security

BookWorm provides processes and solutions to apply blockchain platform and token encryption algorithm for data security of organizations that need information security: police, internal affairs, credit, banking.

The product supports transaction encryption, storage data, standards: SHA 256 bit, security protocol TLS ECDSA or RSA TLS 1.2/1.3, security of digital signatures of NIST curve P-256 consensus, x509 PKI authentication security.

BookWorms token encryption solution for data security. Photo courtesy of BookWorm

BookWorm's token encryption solution for data security. Photo courtesy of BookWorm

It also helps customize encryption difficulty but still ensures data storage properties, characteristics, and classification.

The transaction speed is 3,000 transactions per second in addition to supporting customer care call center staff and the VoIP call model.

BookWorm

  Trở lại Số hóaTrở lại Số hóa
×
other submissions
FPT school safety solutions

Team: FPT

FPT school safety solutions

FPT's "all in one" school safety solution provides a synchronous integrated system that ensures security, management, and monitoring, solving many school problems.

PiSafe: A comprehensive security and safety alert platform

Team: PiSafe

PiSafe: A comprehensive security and safety alert platform

PiSafe is an integrated platform that leverages advanced technology to ensure security and safety for communities, businesses, and regulatory authorities.

DeepVoucher: A blockchain-based solution for fraud prevention in promotional vouchers

Team:

DeepVoucher: A blockchain-based solution for fraud prevention in promotional vouchers

This blockchain-based application is designed to create, manage, and secure promotional vouchers, addressing the growing need for secure discount and prize vouchers among brands, especially small and medium-sized businesses.

SmartTraffic helps predict high-risk traffic accident areas

Team: FIS AI

SmartTraffic helps predict high-risk traffic accident areas

SmartTraffic offers a solution to predict high-risk traffic accident areas using machine learning models.

CiviTrack: Digital citizen profile integration and exploitation platform

Team: CiviTrack

CiviTrack: Digital citizen profile integration and exploitation platform

CiviTrack's product is an intelligent platform developed to address the challenge of comprehensive management and traceability of citizen information in the context of increasingly complex human data and vast amounts of information.

AI application to track harmful content on social networks

Team: VietMind

AI application to track harmful content on social networks

AntiToxic-AI emerges as an advanced technological solution that helps detect and promptly prevent harmful content on digital platforms, from social networks to forums, ensuring a clean and safe cyberspace for users.

Show more
Companion partners