BookWorm provides processes and solutions to apply blockchain platform and token encryption algorithm for data security of organizations that need information security: police, internal affairs, credit, banking.

The product supports transaction encryption, storage data, standards: SHA 256 bit, security protocol TLS ECDSA or RSA TLS 1.2/1.3, security of digital signatures of NIST curve P-256 consensus, x509 PKI authentication security.

BookWorm's token encryption solution for data security. Photo courtesy of BookWorm

It also helps customize encryption difficulty but still ensures data storage properties, characteristics, and classification.

The transaction speed is 3,000 transactions per second in addition to supporting customer care call center staff and the VoIP call model.

