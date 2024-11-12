VnExpress Tech Data4life 2023
VNVN

Thứ ba, 12/11/2024, 09:13 (GMT+7)

Veizo: browser helps protect digital data

Veizo's top security features include digital fingerprinting prevention, profile isolation, and proxy integration to hide your IP address.

In today's digital landscape, threats from online tracking, data breaches, and unauthorized data usage are rising, posing significant risks not only to individual users but also to businesses and cybersecurity systems.

Recognizing the urgency of protecting privacy and personal data, Veizo was developed as a comprehensive solution for a safer browsing experience, shielding users from digital intrusions and tracking.

Veizo serves both individuals and cybersecurity professionals by offering robust privacy features. With capabilities like digital fingerprint blocking, profile isolation (allowing multiple browsing profiles), and proxy integration for IP masking, users can escape online surveillance and prevent data breaches. This makes Veizo a vital tool for maintaining complete anonymity online.

Moreover, Veizo offers advanced device and browser emulation via user-agent customization and HTTP header modification, allowing users to bypass sophisticated tracking systems and security tools. These features are especially critical for cybersecurity experts who need to analyze or research online threats without leaving a digital trace or falling into the radar of malicious actors.

Veizos browser helps protect digital data. Photo courtesy of Cusue Bro

Veizo's browser helps protect digital data. Photo courtesy of Cusue Bro

Veizo also supports deployment in virtualized environments like virtual machines and sandboxing, allowing cybersecurity professionals to conduct tests and security audits without compromising real-world systems.

This dual functionality provides both individuals and organizations with a powerful security tool for protecting data in an increasingly vulnerable digital world.

With top-tier features in data protection, anonymous browsing, and online security, Veizo is the ideal solution for both private users and cybersecurity units seeking comprehensive online privacy.

Cusue Bro

  Trở lại Số hóaTrở lại Số hóa
×
other submissions
AI support device for people with disabilities

Team: NeuroVision

AI support device for people with disabilities

The NeuroVision team's AI device to support people with disabilities has key features, such as recording EEG brain waves, recreating images from thoughts, supporting communication...

Personalized financial services solutions

Team: VCB HO

Personalized financial services solutions

VCB HO brings a solution to analyze and identify population groups to provide personalized financial services (Finsight).

Token encryption solution for data security

Team: BookWorm

Token encryption solution for data security

BookWorm provides processes and solutions to apply blockchain platform and token encryption algorithm for data security of organizations that need information security: police, internal affairs, credit, banking.

FPT school safety solutions

Team: FPT

FPT school safety solutions

FPT's "all in one" school safety solution provides a synchronous integrated system that ensures security, management, and monitoring, solving many school problems.

PiSafe: A comprehensive security and safety alert platform

Team: PiSafe

PiSafe: A comprehensive security and safety alert platform

PiSafe is an integrated platform that leverages advanced technology to ensure security and safety for communities, businesses, and regulatory authorities.

DeepVoucher: A blockchain-based solution for fraud prevention in promotional vouchers

Team:

DeepVoucher: A blockchain-based solution for fraud prevention in promotional vouchers

This blockchain-based application is designed to create, manage, and secure promotional vouchers, addressing the growing need for secure discount and prize vouchers among brands, especially small and medium-sized businesses.

Show more
Companion partners