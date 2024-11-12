Veizo: browser helps protect digital data

Team: NeuroVision
AI support device for people with disabilities
The NeuroVision team's AI device to support people with disabilities has key features, such as recording EEG brain waves, recreating images from thoughts, supporting communication...
Team: VCB HO
VCB HO brings a solution to analyze and identify population groups to provide personalized financial services (Finsight).
Team: BookWorm
BookWorm provides processes and solutions to apply blockchain platform and token encryption algorithm for data security of organizations that need information security: police, internal affairs, credit, banking.
Team: FPT
FPT's "all in one" school safety solution provides a synchronous integrated system that ensures security, management, and monitoring, solving many school problems.
Team: PiSafe
PiSafe is an integrated platform that leverages advanced technology to ensure security and safety for communities, businesses, and regulatory authorities.
Team:
This blockchain-based application is designed to create, manage, and secure promotional vouchers, addressing the growing need for secure discount and prize vouchers among brands, especially small and medium-sized businesses.