Personalized financial services solutions

VCB HO brings a solution to analyze and identify population groups to provide personalized financial services (Finsight).

VCB HOs solution. Photo courtesy of VCB HO

By integrating national demographic data with advanced analytics, the Finsight platform can segment and identify appropriate target groups to offer personalized recommendations, thereby increasing opportunities to improve people's quality of life and fostering equitable economic growth for all social classes.

other submissions
AI support device for people with disabilities

Team: NeuroVision

AI support device for people with disabilities

The NeuroVision team's AI device to support people with disabilities has key features, such as recording EEG brain waves, recreating images from thoughts, supporting communication...

Veizo: browser helps protect digital data

Team: Cusue Bro

Veizo: browser helps protect digital data

Veizo's top security features include digital fingerprinting prevention, profile isolation, and proxy integration to hide your IP address.

Token encryption solution for data security

Team: BookWorm

Token encryption solution for data security

BookWorm provides processes and solutions to apply blockchain platform and token encryption algorithm for data security of organizations that need information security: police, internal affairs, credit, banking.

FPT school safety solutions

Team: FPT

FPT school safety solutions

FPT's "all in one" school safety solution provides a synchronous integrated system that ensures security, management, and monitoring, solving many school problems.

PiSafe: A comprehensive security and safety alert platform

Team: PiSafe

PiSafe: A comprehensive security and safety alert platform

PiSafe is an integrated platform that leverages advanced technology to ensure security and safety for communities, businesses, and regulatory authorities.

DeepVoucher: A blockchain-based solution for fraud prevention in promotional vouchers

Team:

DeepVoucher: A blockchain-based solution for fraud prevention in promotional vouchers

This blockchain-based application is designed to create, manage, and secure promotional vouchers, addressing the growing need for secure discount and prize vouchers among brands, especially small and medium-sized businesses.

