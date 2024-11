VR can take users through the B-52 airstrikes and experience the power of the bomb explosions and the tense atmosphere throughout 12 fierce days and nights.

Learning history at school has always been a controversial issue in education. How can we teach history in a way that is not boring while still providing students with enough knowledge?

According to the Infinity team, history needs to incorporate more realistic images and lively experiences to engage people, offering the most authentic understanding of the harsh realities of war.

Realistic 3D Environment: Users will experience Hanoi in 1972 with vivid images, spaces, and sounds, recreating the streets, buildings, and even areas devastated by bombings.

Interactive Characters: Users can meet historical figures or fictional characters representing different social classes in Hanoi at that time, from anti-aircraft soldiers and ordinary citizens to the B-52 pilots.

Immersive Experience: VR offers a vivid experience, enabling users to blend into history from the perspective of a citizen living in Hanoi during the days of bombings, feeling their anxiety and resilience.

Guidance and Explanation: This feature can integrate historical information about the 12-day and-night campaign, helping users understand the context and significance of this historical event.

Solutions in Education: VR can vividly recreate battles, revolutions, or prominent historical events. Through VR, students can "visit" historical sites or cultural landmarks without needing to travel there. This not only saves time and costs but also expands access to these sites, allowing students from all over the world to experience global cultural and historical values.

VR helps reduce inequality in education by providing high-quality learning experiences to students everywhere, including those in remote areas with no access to museums or historical landmarks. These immersive and interactive experiences make history more relatable and engaging, sparking a love for the subject and stimulating curiosity about the lessons of the past.

