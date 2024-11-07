VnExpress Tech Data4life 2023
VNVN

Thứ năm, 7/11/2024, 17:07 (GMT+7)

VN-MemoCare: AI-Powered Solution for Enhancing Memory

VN-MemoCare utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to support memory enhancement and mental well-being for older adults in Vietnam.

As Vietnam’s population ages rapidly, with the elderly expected to reach 15.5 million by 2030, the country faces significant challenges in healthcare and social security, particularly in managing memory-related conditions like Alzheimer’s. Families also experience considerable emotional, time, and financial pressures in caring for elderly relatives. In response, VN-MemoCare was developed as a comprehensive solution to improve memory, boost mental well-being, and strengthen the bond between elderly individuals and their families, easing strain on both society and the healthcare system.

Causes

- Increasing rates of memory decline among the elderly.

- Growing pressure on families and healthcare systems.

- Limited technological solutions for elderly care in Vietnam.

VN-MemoCare Solution

VN-MemoCare leverages AI to aid memory enhancement and mental health care for the elderly. The system provides daily reminders for medication, exercise, and cognitive stimulation. It also fosters stronger connections between elderly individuals and their families, enabling caregivers to manage responsibilities more effectively from a distance. Currently a software-based solution, VN-MemoCare also aims to develop physical AI (robots) in the future to assist elderly individuals directly in their daily activities.

Key features of VN-MemoCare, a AI-powered developed by 95Lab. Photo courtesy of 95Lab

Key features of VN-MemoCare, a AI-powered developed by 95Lab. Photo courtesy of 95Lab

Key Benefits

- Improves mental and physical health: VN-MemoCare helps elderly users maintain memory, supports daily task performance, and provides crucial reminders, from medication schedules to lifestyle tips.

- Reduces burden on families and society: The solution eases caregiving responsibilities for families, reducing both emotional and financial strain and relieving pressure on healthcare systems.

- Strengthens connection and care: VN-MemoCare promotes regular interactions between the elderly and their families, reducing loneliness and improving mental well-being.

How it works

VN-MemoCare collects personal and health information from elderly users to create personalized memory cues, helping them recall cherished memories. The system also sends notifications to family members, encouraging regular engagement and connection with their loved ones.

In summary, VN-MemoCare is more than just a memory-enhancing tool; it is a comprehensive caregiving support system designed to ease the caregiving burden on families and society as Vietnam’s population ages. With its potential to improve mental well-being and strengthen family ties, VN-MemoCare has an ambitious vision to evolve from software to AI-powered robotics, shaping a better quality of life for the elderly and making a positive societal impact.

  Trở lại Số hóaTrở lại Số hóa
×
other submissions
Solution for building a 3D facial database

Team:

Solution for building a 3D facial database

This solution aims to predict age-related facial changes, aiding in missing person searches and crime prevention.

Smart self-service healthcare kiosk solution

Team:

Smart self-service healthcare kiosk solution

The Kiosk MediPay is designed to automate the registration and data management processes in healthcare facilities.

Social Welfare and Charity Map

Team:

Social Welfare and Charity Map

Social Welfare and Charity Map aims to curb fraudulent charity calls on social media, while effectively and transparently connecting and distributing support resources.

Driver warning and assistance system for foggy conditions

Team:

Driver warning and assistance system for foggy conditions

Robie team's initiative provides drivers with information about weather forecasts, suggest safe routes, and offers support when navigating through foggy conditions.

Omni - AI-Powered Virtual Assistant for Citizens

Team:

Omni - AI-Powered Virtual Assistant for Citizens

The Omni virtual assistant, developed by the Awesome Knights team, offers intelligent survice search, navigation, and personalized recommendations.

AI-Powered Emergency Airway Assessment

Team:

AI-Powered Emergency Airway Assessment

X-Fea's product is designed to automatically identify facial and neck landmarks using image processing and machine learning techniques.

Show more
Companion partners