VN-MemoCare: AI-Powered Solution for Enhancing Memory

VN-MemoCare utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to support memory enhancement and mental well-being for older adults in Vietnam.

As Vietnam’s population ages rapidly, with the elderly expected to reach 15.5 million by 2030, the country faces significant challenges in healthcare and social security, particularly in managing memory-related conditions like Alzheimer’s. Families also experience considerable emotional, time, and financial pressures in caring for elderly relatives. In response, VN-MemoCare was developed as a comprehensive solution to improve memory, boost mental well-being, and strengthen the bond between elderly individuals and their families, easing strain on both society and the healthcare system.

Causes

- Increasing rates of memory decline among the elderly.

- Growing pressure on families and healthcare systems.

- Limited technological solutions for elderly care in Vietnam.

VN-MemoCare Solution

VN-MemoCare leverages AI to aid memory enhancement and mental health care for the elderly. The system provides daily reminders for medication, exercise, and cognitive stimulation. It also fosters stronger connections between elderly individuals and their families, enabling caregivers to manage responsibilities more effectively from a distance. Currently a software-based solution, VN-MemoCare also aims to develop physical AI (robots) in the future to assist elderly individuals directly in their daily activities.

Key features of VN-MemoCare, a AI-powered developed by 95Lab. Photo courtesy of 95Lab

Key Benefits

- Improves mental and physical health: VN-MemoCare helps elderly users maintain memory, supports daily task performance, and provides crucial reminders, from medication schedules to lifestyle tips.

- Reduces burden on families and society: The solution eases caregiving responsibilities for families, reducing both emotional and financial strain and relieving pressure on healthcare systems.

- Strengthens connection and care: VN-MemoCare promotes regular interactions between the elderly and their families, reducing loneliness and improving mental well-being.

How it works

VN-MemoCare collects personal and health information from elderly users to create personalized memory cues, helping them recall cherished memories. The system also sends notifications to family members, encouraging regular engagement and connection with their loved ones.

In summary, VN-MemoCare is more than just a memory-enhancing tool; it is a comprehensive caregiving support system designed to ease the caregiving burden on families and society as Vietnam’s population ages. With its potential to improve mental well-being and strengthen family ties, VN-MemoCare has an ambitious vision to evolve from software to AI-powered robotics, shaping a better quality of life for the elderly and making a positive societal impact.