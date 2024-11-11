VnExpress Tech Data4life 2023
DeepVoucher: A blockchain-based solution for fraud prevention in promotional vouchers

This blockchain-based application is designed to create, manage, and secure promotional vouchers, addressing the growing need for secure discount and prize vouchers among brands, especially small and medium-sized businesses.

Vouchers, typically issued for discounts or prize draws, are meant to be one-time-use and tamper-proof. To achieve this, businesses, whether restaurants, hotels, or other companies, usually rely on two methods: printing physical vouchers with signatures or issuing unique online codes.

The physical voucher option, however, remains vulnerable to counterfeiting. Companies must rely on professional printing services rather than everyday home printers, making this method unsuitable for smaller businesses or those with low-volume needs. This creates an inconvenience for many enterprises that don’t have the budget or resources for such services.

The initiative is developed by DeepVoucher team. Photo courtesy of DeepVoucher

On the other hand, online voucher codes require businesses to set up and manage their own data systems, which can be costly and technically complex, particularly for small shops and local businesses.

DeepVoucher solves these challenges by offering a cost-effective, secure, and user-friendly solution that enables small and medium-sized businesses, especially in the food and beverage sector, to design, create, and manage promotional vouchers with high security and minimal effort. The DeepVoucher app is also integrated with the Zalo mini-app platform, further expanding accessibility.

With DeepVoucher, businesses can print their vouchers in bulk using any printer, eliminating the need for professional printing services. Each voucher is secured with a unique DeepVoucher code that is valid for one-time use only. These codes can also be issued online and validated through various systems using API integrations, providing a flexible, secure, and affordable way to manage promotional campaigns.

