DeepVoucher: A blockchain-based solution for fraud prevention in promotional vouchers

Team: PiSafe
PiSafe: A comprehensive security and safety alert platform
PiSafe is an integrated platform that leverages advanced technology to ensure security and safety for communities, businesses, and regulatory authorities.
Team: FIS AI
SmartTraffic offers a solution to predict high-risk traffic accident areas using machine learning models.
Team: CiviTrack
CiviTrack's product is an intelligent platform developed to address the challenge of comprehensive management and traceability of citizen information in the context of increasingly complex human data and vast amounts of information.
Team: VietMind
AntiToxic-AI emerges as an advanced technological solution that helps detect and promptly prevent harmful content on digital platforms, from social networks to forums, ensuring a clean and safe cyberspace for users.
BookWorm's solution offers an advanced AI-powered system to monitor resident behavior through 100 to 1,000 cameras in a city with a population ranging from 1 to 6 million people.