Iris data is used to authenticate citizens when fingerprints are altered, making it difficult to verify information.

Iris patterns also exhibit a high degree of variation and uniqueness, making them a reliable tool for identification. When scanned and captured, iris data provides nearly 250 distinctive features for matching, while a fingerprint only offers 100 features, according to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Hope applies iris data in the identity database of Hope. Photo courtesy of Hope

The regulation of biometric collection of iris will provide the ID management agency with more information and data to compare, identify, distinguish, and ensure accurate ID issuance, especially in cases where biometric information on facial photos and fingerprints has changed or cannot be collected (such as facial changes due to cosmetic surgery, accidents,...).

With this solution, passengers will not need to present their passports or airline tickets after checking in at the ticket counter and checking in their luggage, helping to speed up the check-in process while providing a "touchless" experience for passengers.

The system will have an authenticated connection to the Ministry of Public Security's system. Specifically, when standing near the device, people will have their information on the ID card checked and will bring their eyes close to the device to check the information.

If a person is on the list of prohibited exits or entries or is wanted, they will be reported to the authorities. This technology helps speed up security checks, reduce congestion, and quickly detect cases of citizens who are banned from flying, banned from leaving the country, or using fake documents to illegally enter or exit the country.

This system combines the registration information on the passport with biometric signs such as faces or fingerprints. If the second photo matches the original, along with confirmation from the database, the door will automatically open for the passenger to board the plane.

For those who have not registered or cannot use the facial and iris recognition service, they can use fingerprints to complete entry procedures.

However, when checking in at the counter of domestic airlines, passengers will be invited to register data, including face and iris, right at the counter. The collected data will then be transferred to the identity database for comparison, authentication, and enrichment.

Foreign tourists can register their facial and iris biometrics upon their first entry and can use this service for subsequent entries and exits, provided they use the passport as registered.

Meanwhile, children under 6 years old must still use the regular entry lane because they are not eligible for facial and iris scanning. This is because their physical characteristics and related biometrics are still developing and have not been collected for biometrics as prescribed in the 2023 Identity Law.

