Top 10 finalists of Data For Life 2024

Team: BookWorm
AI-Powered application for managing and retrieving millions of employee records
The application automates the scanning and digital storage of records, capable of processing up to a million files in just 5 seconds.
Team: ZeroToHero
The ZeroToHero team has developed an innovative AI-powered application that analyzes data from multiple sources to predict and prevent social security threats for individuals aged 13 to 25.
Team:
VN-MemoCare utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to support memory enhancement and mental well-being for older adults in Vietnam.
Team:
This solution aims to predict age-related facial changes, aiding in missing person searches and crime prevention.
Team:
The Kiosk MediPay is designed to automate the registration and data management processes in healthcare facilities.