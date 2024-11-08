Top 10 finalists of Data For Life 2024

Products from X-Fea, FIS AI, Hublock, CiviTrack, ZeroToHero, and 5 other teams will compete for the top prize of VND390 million (US$15,380) of Data For Life 2024.

The organizing committee just announced the list of top 10 ideas and products for the final round on Nov. 7. The list includes:

ID of the submitted idea/product Team name Name of the submitted idea/product 1 MS.127 X-Fea Explainable AI-driven pre-hospital emergency airway assessment (XAI-PEA) 2 MS.121 NCB-CDS-AIML Cloud-based Integrated ML Model and Feature Serving Platform 3 MS.237 Small World Big Venture DeepBreath: Leveraging deep learning models and geospatial data to calculate personalized air pollution exposure and provide tailored health recommendations 4 MS.270 Hublock The smart locker Hublock 5 MS.230 CiviTrack CiviTrack: a platform for integrating and exploiting smart "digital citizen profiles" based on knowledge graphs 6 MS.026 ZeroToHero Solutions to prevent social security risks for citizens aged 13–25 based on multiple data sources using artificial intelligence 7 MS.019 GoTrust Kiosk MediPay: A cutting-edge solution for digitalizing healthcare registration and management 8 MS.037 Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank The Charity and Social Welfare Map 9 MS.163 FIS AI SmartTraffic: Predicting traffic risk areas and supporting digital traffic management with AI 10 MS.133 BookWorm Using AI in monitoring 15 violations of public order to ensure city security

The final round is scheduled for Nov. 27 at Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

Candidates present at the preliminary round at Hanoi University of Science and Technology on Oct. 26. Photo courtesy of Data For Life

According to the organizers, to thoroughly prepare for the final round, teams must focus on refining their solutions and perfecting their products with the guidance of expert consultants. Additionally, each team is required to submit a detailed technical report describing their solutions/products for evaluation by the jury.

To enhance the competition’s excitement and provide teams with additional scoring opportunities, the 10 finalist teams will participate in an online voting campaign on the official Data For Life 2024 website. The product that receives the highest number of votes will earn up to 10 bonus points, offering a competitive edge in the final round. Online voting will continue until three days before the final.

During the preliminary round held on Oct. 26 at Hanoi University of Science and Technology, 46 teams presented innovative products and solutions across various sectors, including education, transportation, charity, security, and healthcare.

Data For Life 2024, co-organized by Hanoi University of Science and Technology and VnExpress, aims to identify practical solutions that foster digital transformation across three core pillars: digital government, digital society, and digital economy.

This year’s competition offers a total prize pool of VND390 million (US$15,380), with the first prize valued at $11,800, the second prize at $2,000, the third prize at $1,185, and a consolation prize of $395. In addition to cash awards, winners of the top three prizes will receive support for product deployment from the Innovation Center at the School of Information and Communications Technology, Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

Nguyen Phuong