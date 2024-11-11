The smart delivery locker Hublock

Team: Criminal Brain
Lie detector based on brain wave analysis
The system utilizes AI to analyze EEG data, mainly focusing on signals like P300, theta, beta, and other frequencies to detect differences between truthful and deceptive responses.
Team: ACEBK
The eTraffic project aims to develop an intelligent traffic system to address two major issues: traffic accidents and congestion.
Team: Data4nice
SafePath is developed based on bringing safety routes for everyone by alerting them about potential dangers.
Team: GAPS
Technology solution using AI chatbot: GAPS (Government Assistant Public Service) helps advise on public service issues, support information provision, and explain laws.
Team: Infinity
VR can take users through the B-52 airstrikes and experience the power of the bomb explosions and the tense atmosphere throughout 12 fierce days and nights.