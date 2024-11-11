VnExpress Tech Data4life 2023
The smart delivery locker Hublock

The smart locker Hublock utilizes biometric technology to collect palm hand samples linked to citizens' phone data, enabling the receiving and sending of items at residential areas, schools, and urban locations.

The smart locker Hublock. Photo courtesy of Hublock

Hublock

Lie detector based on brain wave analysis

Team: Criminal Brain

Lie detector based on brain wave analysis

The system utilizes AI to analyze EEG data, mainly focusing on signals like P300, theta, beta, and other frequencies to detect differences between truthful and deceptive responses.

eTraffic: Reduce accidents and optimize traffic lights system

Team: ACEBK

eTraffic: Reduce accidents and optimize traffic lights system

The eTraffic project aims to develop an intelligent traffic system to address two major issues: traffic accidents and congestion.

SafePath: Unsafe route warning system

Team: Data4nice

SafePath: Unsafe route warning system

SafePath is developed based on bringing safety routes for everyone by alerting them about potential dangers.

GAPS: Government assistant public aervice

Team: GAPS

GAPS: Government assistant public aervice

Technology solution using AI chatbot: GAPS (Government Assistant Public Service) helps advise on public service issues, support information provision, and explain laws.

VR recreates 'Dien Bien Phu in the air - Hanoi 12 Days and Nights'

Team: Infinity

VR recreates 'Dien Bien Phu in the air - Hanoi 12 Days and Nights'

VR can take users through the B-52 airstrikes and experience the power of the bomb explosions and the tense atmosphere throughout 12 fierce days and nights.

Application for supporting efforts to combat prostitution

Team: Thanh Hoa Provincial Police

Application for supporting efforts to combat prostitution

The Thanh Hoa Provincial Police has integrated a new application using the national citizen database and accommodation records to aid in the fight against prostitution.

