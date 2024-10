The "Smart Journey" system helps to manage students on the bus by combining hardware and software to ensure safe and effective management of student numbers.

The hardware includes a camera using AI to recognize student faces placed at the bus door to help take attendance; the main camera is mounted on the bus' ceiling to monitor the activities, especially situations such as bullying or oversleeping.

Student management solutions on bus. Photo by Nguyen Nguyen

Ultrasonic sensors are mounted on each seat to detect occupants, combined with cameras to optimize student control and prevent oversleeping.

The vehicle is also equipped with GPS to provide route information to parents and schools, making it easy for them to handle emergencies.

The on-board processor collects and processes data from sensors, cameras, and GPS, then transmits the information to the management application.

Regarding the software, the server is where data such as student face information, attendance, and the number of students getting on and off the vehicle is stored.

The management app is the interface for parents and schools, allowing them to track the vehicle's route, check attendance, and receive notifications in case of oversleeping.

In case of oversleeping, the siren and alarm system will be activated via the application to remind students to leave the vehicle in time.

Smart Journey