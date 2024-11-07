Solution for building a 3D facial database

Team:
VN-MemoCare: AI-Powered Solution for Enhancing Memory
VN-MemoCare utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to support memory enhancement and mental well-being for older adults in Vietnam.
Team:
Team:
The Kiosk MediPay is designed to automate the registration and data management processes in healthcare facilities.
Team:
Social Welfare and Charity Map aims to curb fraudulent charity calls on social media, while effectively and transparently connecting and distributing support resources.
Team:
Robie team's initiative provides drivers with information about weather forecasts, suggest safe routes, and offers support when navigating through foggy conditions.
Team:
The Omni virtual assistant, developed by the Awesome Knights team, offers intelligent survice search, navigation, and personalized recommendations.