This solution aims to predict age-related facial changes, aiding in missing person searches and crime prevention.

According to Sao Vang, the team behind this solution, advancements in technology and the growing trend of 3D modeling mean that 3D facial recognition, with more detailed and nuanced features, will be a major step forward in citizen management.

Beyond citizen authentication, the application has potential for predicting how faces change over time, allowing authorities to focus on key characteristics, identify suspects, and accelerate investigations.

Key features:

For reissuing lost IDs and personal documents: Once a citizen’s biometric information has been fully collected, they can use this information within a set period authorized by state management to access Level 4 e-services. This allows citizens to request replacement documents from anywhere via biometric verification.

Integration with automated monitoring systems: The solution provides data to monitor crowded areas, eliminating the need for traditional contact-based authentication methods.

Solution for building a 3D facial database. Image courtesy of Sao Vang

For electronic payments: Under Decision 2345 from the State Bank, banks are required to verify that online transactions are conducted by account owners, protecting customers and reducing fraud. This approach also addresses illegal activities, such as renting or selling payment accounts and e-wallets for illicit purposes. Currently, each bank has its own biometric verification system, creating a need for a government-managed, centralized database that relevant parties can utilize for secure authentication.

Supporting suspect and missing person searches: With biometric data collected from Vietnamese citizens from the age of six, as permitted by the 2023 ID Law, the system can be trained to understand human facial aging processes. This enables accurate age-related facial predictions, which is invaluable for finding missing individuals and identifying suspects in current investigations.