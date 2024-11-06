Social Welfare and Charity Map

Team:
Driver warning and assistance system for foggy conditions
Robie team's initiative provides drivers with information about weather forecasts, suggest safe routes, and offers support when navigating through foggy conditions.
Team:
Team:
The Omni virtual assistant, developed by the Awesome Knights team, offers intelligent survice search, navigation, and personalized recommendations.
Team:
X-Fea's product is designed to automatically identify facial and neck landmarks using image processing and machine learning techniques.
Team:
DeepBreath is an innovative app leveraging deep learning models and geospatial data to calculate air pollution exposure levels and provide health recommendations.
Team:
RGY’s initiative is set to gather data from cameras at intersections, identify vehicles, and subsequently manage traffic flow accordingly.