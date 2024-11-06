Social Welfare and Charity Map aims to curb fraudulent charity calls on social media, while effectively and transparently connecting and distributing support resources.

Developed by Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB), this initiative utilizes verified data from VNeID and collaborates with professional organizations like the Vietnam Red Cross Society and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union to provide accurate, timely, and transparent information. This enables organizations and individuals across the country to join hands in supporting those in need, conveniently and effectively.

Key features:

Optimized support process: The platform streamlines support decisions to ensure efficient, non-overlapping, and swift assistance. It consolidates information, coordinates resources effectively, and provides timely updates.

Social Welfare and Charity Map aims to transparency, timeliness and efficiency. Photo courtesy of MB

Transparency assurance: Transparency is crucial for maintaining community trust and ensuring resources are used appropriately:

- Verified beneficiaries: All financial donations go directly to verified social welfare accounts authenticated by the Ministry of Public Security, with real-time public tracking.

- Progress tracking and reporting: Individuals and organizations can monitor support activities, resources allocation, and related expenses.

- Independent oversight: The platform provides detailed information on support activities, allowing independent organizations and media outlets to verify and report.

Enhanced Coordination and Flexibility: Social Welfare and Charity Map facilitates more flexible resource mobilization and deployment:

-Bolstered participation: It enables any organization or individual to quickly and effectively mobilize resources to support those in need, while ensuring transparency and preventing duplication.

- Integration across platforms: Integrated with other platforms such as VNeID and MBBank, it encourages support form the public and customers.