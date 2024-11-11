SmartTraffic helps predict high-risk traffic accident areas

Team: FPT
FPT school safety solutions
FPT's "all in one" school safety solution provides a synchronous integrated system that ensures security, management, and monitoring, solving many school problems.
Team: FPT
Team: PiSafe
PiSafe is an integrated platform that leverages advanced technology to ensure security and safety for communities, businesses, and regulatory authorities.
Team:
This blockchain-based application is designed to create, manage, and secure promotional vouchers, addressing the growing need for secure discount and prize vouchers among brands, especially small and medium-sized businesses.
Team: CiviTrack
CiviTrack's product is an intelligent platform developed to address the challenge of comprehensive management and traceability of citizen information in the context of increasingly complex human data and vast amounts of information.
Team: VietMind
AntiToxic-AI emerges as an advanced technological solution that helps detect and promptly prevent harmful content on digital platforms, from social networks to forums, ensuring a clean and safe cyberspace for users.