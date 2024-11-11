SmartTraffic helps predict high-risk traffic accident areas

SmartTraffic offers a solution to predict high-risk traffic accident areas using machine learning models.

Traffic accidents in Vietnam pose a serious issue. It causes significant losses in both human lives and property.

According to statistics from the National Traffic Safety Committee, in the first nine months of 2023, there were over 9,000 accidents, resulting in more than 5,000 deaths and thousands of injuries.

High-risk areas are often found along major roads, where traffic density is high, road conditions are complex, or due to unfavorable weather.

Currently, identifying and providing early warnings for dangerous zones is still limited, as information is not fully synchronized and risk management measures have not been fully digitized.

The causes of traffic accidents stem from a combination of subjective and objective factors, such as bad weather conditions, heavy traffic density, and inadequate warning systems and infrastructure.

These factors can interact, creating unpredictable situations that lead to accidents. The lack of timely warnings and guidance for drivers also increases the risk of accidents.

Moreover, the absence of modern traffic data analysis tools makes it difficult to predict accident hotspots.

Digital traffic screens and maps predicting traffic risk zones. Photo courtesy of FIS AI

Accordingly, the product will be integrated into the Intelligent Traffic Monitoring and Control System (IOC), providing visual information about traffic accident hotspots and offering early warnings to management agencies. A web application will be developed to provide real-time warnings to drivers about dangerous areas as they approach them.

SmartTraffic offers accident-prone zone predictions through an AI/ML platform combined with IoT (Internet of Things).

Product flow overview. Photo courtesy of FIS AI

The system has the following features: uses modern, compact AI/ML models (energy-efficient); automatically updates data by collecting information from traffic sensors (vehicle density) and weather systems; easily integrates with existing monitoring systems through an iframe; and supports smart report generation using the latest platform technology (PowerBI).

