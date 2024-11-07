Smart self-service healthcare kiosk solution

The Kiosk MediPay is designed to automate the registration and data management processes in healthcare facilities.

Aiming to reduce manual procedures, this platform provides a streamlined, convenient, and transparent payment process throughout the healthcare journey, aligning with the Government’s Proposal 06 requirements.

Key features:

Quick registration via National ID Card: Patients can use their chip-embed to verify personal information, authenticate facial data, and create a medical account effortlessly, eliminating the need for traditional paperwork. By connecting to the healthcare system, Kiosk MediPay also simplifies insurance registration, ensuring rapid and accurate synchronization of patient data with healthcare facilities.

Cashless payments with VietQR and HIS integration: Patients can pay hospital fees without cash, thanks to cashless payments through VietQR and direct integration with the Hospital Information System (HIS). All transactions are recorded automatically, minimizing errors, and speeding up the payment process, offering ultimate convenience for patients and cashiers alike.

Automatic Fee Reimbursement via HDBank: Through an HDBank connection, Kiosk MediPay supports automatic refunds for patients' advance payments when necessary, reducing manual processes and ensuring accurate financial handling so patients can avoid tracking and handling refunds manually.

Data cleansing and standardization: All patient data is authenticated directly with the National Population Database under the Ministry of Public Security, ensuring accuracy and safety for medical records. This minimizes data management errors and upholds high security standards.

Solutions for healthcare facilities

Reducing cashier load and minimizing congestion: With automated payment processing, patients no longer need to wait in long queues, reducing pressure on staff and optimizing patients wait times.

Data security and safe transactions: Thanks to stringent security protocols, all patient registration and payment transactions are managed securely, avoiding unnecessary errors and ensuring absolute accuracy and security.

Simplifying healthcare procedures: Instead of a complex, time-consuming registration process, patients can complete all formalities with a single scan of their National ID or by re-registering with facial recognition, eliminating reliance on traditional paperwork.

Fast, automatic fee reimbursement: Fee reimbursement is no longer a burden for patients or hospitals, with an automated process allowing patients to receive their prepayments quickly, without any complex steps.

"MediPay is just a utility but an advanced technology solution aimed at modernizing the entire healthcare process in medical facilities", commented a Gotrust team representative.