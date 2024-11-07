VnExpress Tech Data4life 2023
VNVN

Thứ năm, 7/11/2024, 14:57 (GMT+7)

Smart self-service healthcare kiosk solution

The Kiosk MediPay is designed to automate the registration and data management processes in healthcare facilities.

Aiming to reduce manual procedures, this platform provides a streamlined, convenient, and transparent payment process throughout the healthcare journey, aligning with the Government’s Proposal 06 requirements.

Key features:

Quick registration via National ID Card: Patients can use their chip-embed to verify personal information, authenticate facial data, and create a medical account effortlessly, eliminating the need for traditional paperwork. By connecting to the healthcare system, Kiosk MediPay also simplifies insurance registration, ensuring rapid and accurate synchronization of patient data with healthcare facilities.

Cashless payments with VietQR and HIS integration: Patients can pay hospital fees without cash, thanks to cashless payments through VietQR and direct integration with the Hospital Information System (HIS). All transactions are recorded automatically, minimizing errors, and speeding up the payment process, offering ultimate convenience for patients and cashiers alike.

Automatic Fee Reimbursement via HDBank: Through an HDBank connection, Kiosk MediPay supports automatic refunds for patients' advance payments when necessary, reducing manual processes and ensuring accurate financial handling so patients can avoid tracking and handling refunds manually.

Data cleansing and standardization: All patient data is authenticated directly with the National Population Database under the Ministry of Public Security, ensuring accuracy and safety for medical records. This minimizes data management errors and upholds high security standards.

Key feature of Kiosk MediPay, an initiative developed by Gotrust. Photo courtesy of.Gotrust

Key feature of Kiosk MediPay, an initiative developed by Gotrust. Photo courtesy of.Gotrust

Solutions for healthcare facilities

Reducing cashier load and minimizing congestion: With automated payment processing, patients no longer need to wait in long queues, reducing pressure on staff and optimizing patients wait times.

Data security and safe transactions: Thanks to stringent security protocols, all patient registration and payment transactions are managed securely, avoiding unnecessary errors and ensuring absolute accuracy and security.

Simplifying healthcare procedures: Instead of a complex, time-consuming registration process, patients can complete all formalities with a single scan of their National ID or by re-registering with facial recognition, eliminating reliance on traditional paperwork.

Fast, automatic fee reimbursement: Fee reimbursement is no longer a burden for patients or hospitals, with an automated process allowing patients to receive their prepayments quickly, without any complex steps.

"MediPay is just a utility but an advanced technology solution aimed at modernizing the entire healthcare process in medical facilities", commented a Gotrust team representative.

  Trở lại Số hóaTrở lại Số hóa
×
other submissions
Social Welfare and Charity Map

Team:

Social Welfare and Charity Map

Social Welfare and Charity Map aims to curb fraudulent charity calls on social media, while effectively and transparently connecting and distributing support resources.

Driver warning and assistance system for foggy conditions

Team:

Driver warning and assistance system for foggy conditions

Robie team's initiative provides drivers with information about weather forecasts, suggest safe routes, and offers support when navigating through foggy conditions.

Omni - AI-Powered Virtual Assistant for Citizens

Team:

Omni - AI-Powered Virtual Assistant for Citizens

The Omni virtual assistant, developed by the Awesome Knights team, offers intelligent survice search, navigation, and personalized recommendations.

AI-Powered Emergency Airway Assessment

Team:

AI-Powered Emergency Airway Assessment

X-Fea's product is designed to automatically identify facial and neck landmarks using image processing and machine learning techniques.

DeepBreath - an air quality monitoring and alert application

Team:

DeepBreath - an air quality monitoring and alert application

DeepBreath is an innovative app leveraging deep learning models and geospatial data to calculate air pollution exposure levels and provide health recommendations.

Traffic signals automatically manage traffic flow during peak hours

Team:

Traffic signals automatically manage traffic flow during peak hours

RGY’s initiative is set to gather data from cameras at intersections, identify vehicles, and subsequently manage traffic flow accordingly.

Show more
Companion partners