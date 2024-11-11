SafePath: Unsafe route warning system

SafePath is developed based on bringing safety routes for everyone by alerting them about potential dangers.

The product was created with the aim of contributing to building a safe and healthy digital society, minimizing risks during traffic participation.

According to Data4nice, the product is expected to bring the community a safe and convenient road traffic experience, thus demonstrating the role of technology in serving the public.

SafePath is designed with two main functions: real-time danger detection and safe route suggestions.

Real-time danger detection

By utilizing data from security cameras, Data4nice uses advanced AI techniques to detect potential hazards in a short period of time. Upon identifying risks, vehicles heading towards that area will receive alerts about the dangers, helping them to be more prepared.

The dangerous situations we have been developing detection processes for include: vehicles speeding recklessly, driving against traffic, or exhibiting other erratic behaviors; containers traveling on the upcoming road segment; potholes and road damage; animals crossing the road...

Data4nice illustrates dangerous situations that might happen on the street. Photo courtesy of Data4nice

Safe route suggestions

Data4nice has developed a mapping system to highlight areas with potential traffic risks such as bad weather, flooding, potholes, road construction, missing manhole covers...

When people need to travel to a specific location, they can use the map system to gain an overview of potential risks along the way, allowing them to choose the least risky route, ensuring a safe and well-prepared travel experience.

With SafePath, Data4nice hopes everyone can be well-prepared for any dangerous situations while participating in traffic. We believe that SafePath will become a valuable tool for the community, helping to build a safe and convenient transportation system.

Data4nice