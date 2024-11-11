VnExpress Tech Data4life 2023
VNVN

Thứ hai, 11/11/2024, 10:58 (GMT+7)

SafePath: Unsafe route warning system

SafePath is developed based on bringing safety routes for everyone by alerting them about potential dangers.

The product was created with the aim of contributing to building a safe and healthy digital society, minimizing risks during traffic participation.

According to Data4nice, the product is expected to bring the community a safe and convenient road traffic experience, thus demonstrating the role of technology in serving the public.

SafePath is designed with two main functions: real-time danger detection and safe route suggestions.

Real-time danger detection

By utilizing data from security cameras, Data4nice uses advanced AI techniques to detect potential hazards in a short period of time. Upon identifying risks, vehicles heading towards that area will receive alerts about the dangers, helping them to be more prepared.

The dangerous situations we have been developing detection processes for include: vehicles speeding recklessly, driving against traffic, or exhibiting other erratic behaviors; containers traveling on the upcoming road segment; potholes and road damage; animals crossing the road...

Data4nice illustrates dangerous situations that might happen on the street. Photo courtesy of Data4nice

Data4nice illustrates dangerous situations that might happen on the street. Photo courtesy of Data4nice

Safe route suggestions

Data4nice has developed a mapping system to highlight areas with potential traffic risks such as bad weather, flooding, potholes, road construction, missing manhole covers...

When people need to travel to a specific location, they can use the map system to gain an overview of potential risks along the way, allowing them to choose the least risky route, ensuring a safe and well-prepared travel experience.

With SafePath, Data4nice hopes everyone can be well-prepared for any dangerous situations while participating in traffic. We believe that SafePath will become a valuable tool for the community, helping to build a safe and convenient transportation system.

Data4nice

  Trở lại Số hóaTrở lại Số hóa
×
other submissions
AI Integration in Retail and Digital Banking Services

Team:

AI Integration in Retail and Digital Banking Services

With this solution, retail businesses can leverage AI technology to track and assess customer behavior, calculate shopping value, and manage inventory statistics.

Lie detector based on brain wave analysis

Team: Criminal Brain

Lie detector based on brain wave analysis

The system utilizes AI to analyze EEG data, mainly focusing on signals like P300, theta, beta, and other frequencies to detect differences between truthful and deceptive responses.

eTraffic: Reduce accidents and optimize traffic lights system

Team: ACEBK

eTraffic: Reduce accidents and optimize traffic lights system

The eTraffic project aims to develop an intelligent traffic system to address two major issues: traffic accidents and congestion.

GAPS: Government assistant public aervice

Team: GAPS

GAPS: Government assistant public aervice

Technology solution using AI chatbot: GAPS (Government Assistant Public Service) helps advise on public service issues, support information provision, and explain laws.

The smart delivery locker Hublock

Team: Hublock

The smart delivery locker Hublock

The smart locker Hublock utilizes biometric technology to collect palm hand samples linked to citizens' phone data, enabling the receiving and sending of items at residential areas, schools, and urban locations.

VR recreates 'Dien Bien Phu in the air - Hanoi 12 Days and Nights'

Team: Infinity

VR recreates 'Dien Bien Phu in the air - Hanoi 12 Days and Nights'

VR can take users through the B-52 airstrikes and experience the power of the bomb explosions and the tense atmosphere throughout 12 fierce days and nights.

Show more
Companion partners