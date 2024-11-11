PixelProof: The AIsolution for verifying authentic images in the age of AI

PixelProof utilizes AI to detect and differentiate between real images and those that are fake, AI-generated, or modified using AI tools.

Photography has long been seen as a tool for capturing truth. However, with the rapid advancement of image editing and AI-generated content technologies, the trustworthiness of images as accurate representations of reality has been seriously challenged. Today’s AI tools can easily create or modify images with such high realism that distinguishing between genuine and fake visuals has become more difficult than ever.

PixelProof is developed by 95LAB team. Photo courtesy of 95LAB

PixelProof was developed to tackle this challenge by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning. The solution can accurately distinguish between real and AI-generated fake images using an ensemble learning model. Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) are employed for image classification, while logistic regression is used to make the final decision about an image's authenticity.

PixelProof can be developed as a mobile app or browser extension, providing users with support while browsing the web or social media. Key features include real-time image classification