VnExpress Tech Data4life 2023
VNVN

Thứ hai, 11/11/2024, 14:24 (GMT+7)

PixelProof: The AIsolution for verifying authentic images in the age of AI

PixelProof utilizes AI to detect and differentiate between real images and those that are fake, AI-generated, or modified using AI tools.

Photography has long been seen as a tool for capturing truth. However, with the rapid advancement of image editing and AI-generated content technologies, the trustworthiness of images as accurate representations of reality has been seriously challenged. Today’s AI tools can easily create or modify images with such high realism that distinguishing between genuine and fake visuals has become more difficult than ever.

PixelProof is developed by 95LAB team. Photo courtesy of 95LAB

PixelProof is developed by 95LAB team. Photo courtesy of 95LAB

PixelProof was developed to tackle this challenge by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning. The solution can accurately distinguish between real and AI-generated fake images using an ensemble learning model. Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) are employed for image classification, while logistic regression is used to make the final decision about an image's authenticity.

PixelProof can be developed as a mobile app or browser extension, providing users with support while browsing the web or social media. Key features include real-time image classification

  Trở lại Số hóaTrở lại Số hóa
×
other submissions
FPT school safety solutions

Team: FPT

FPT school safety solutions

FPT's "all in one" school safety solution provides a synchronous integrated system that ensures security, management, and monitoring, solving many school problems.

PiSafe: A comprehensive security and safety alert platform

Team: PiSafe

PiSafe: A comprehensive security and safety alert platform

PiSafe is an integrated platform that leverages advanced technology to ensure security and safety for communities, businesses, and regulatory authorities.

DeepVoucher: A blockchain-based solution for fraud prevention in promotional vouchers

Team:

DeepVoucher: A blockchain-based solution for fraud prevention in promotional vouchers

This blockchain-based application is designed to create, manage, and secure promotional vouchers, addressing the growing need for secure discount and prize vouchers among brands, especially small and medium-sized businesses.

SmartTraffic helps predict high-risk traffic accident areas

Team: FIS AI

SmartTraffic helps predict high-risk traffic accident areas

SmartTraffic offers a solution to predict high-risk traffic accident areas using machine learning models.

CiviTrack: Digital citizen profile integration and exploitation platform

Team: CiviTrack

CiviTrack: Digital citizen profile integration and exploitation platform

CiviTrack's product is an intelligent platform developed to address the challenge of comprehensive management and traceability of citizen information in the context of increasingly complex human data and vast amounts of information.

AI application to track harmful content on social networks

Team: VietMind

AI application to track harmful content on social networks

AntiToxic-AI emerges as an advanced technological solution that helps detect and promptly prevent harmful content on digital platforms, from social networks to forums, ensuring a clean and safe cyberspace for users.

Show more
Companion partners