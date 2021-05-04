Phân biệt hiện tại đơn và hiện tại tiếp diễn

Present simple diễn tả hành động lặp lại theo thói quen, một sự thật hiển nhiên, trong khi Present continuous nhắc tới hành động đang diễn ra tại thời điểm nói.

1. I work/ am working at the local library for the summer.

2. We don't go/ aren't going to the theatre very often.

3. Stacy gets/ is getting ready for school, so she can't come to the phone.

4. Does Gary ever talk/ Is Gary ever talking about his expedition to the Amazon jungle?

5. In squash, you hit/ are hitting a ball against a wall.

6. I read/ am reading a newspaper at least once a week.

7. Do you practise/ Are you practising the piano for two hours every day?

8. Nadine and Claire do/ are doing quite well at school at the moment.

9. A good friend knows/ is knowing when you're upset about something.

10. How do you spell/ are you spelling your name?

>>Đáp án

Theo Destination B1