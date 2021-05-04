Phân biệt hiện tại đơn và hiện tại tiếp diễn

1. I work/ am working at the local library for the summer.
2. We don't go/ aren't going to the theatre very often.
3. Stacy gets/ is getting ready for school, so she can't come to the phone.
4. Does Gary ever talk/ Is Gary ever talking about his expedition to the Amazon jungle?
5. In squash, you hit/ are hitting a ball against a wall.
6. I read/ am reading a newspaper at least once a week.
7. Do you practise/ Are you practising the piano for two hours every day?
8. Nadine and Claire do/ are doing quite well at school at the moment.
9. A good friend knows/ is knowing when you're upset about something.
10. How do you spell/ are you spelling your name?
Theo Destination B1