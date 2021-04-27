Bài tập với 'as long as', 'if', 'unless' và 'provided'

"As long as", "unless", "provided" là những từ, cụm từ được sử dụng thay thế trong câu điều kiện, đưa ra một giả định và sự việc kèm giả định đó.

1. This time in six months I'll be at university unless/if I decide to take a year off first.

2. You can watch the film as long as/unless you promise to go straight to bed when it finishes.

3. Let's go to Mirabella's tonight unless/if you haven't been there before.

4. Unless/As long as I've still got my health, I don't mind how poor I am!

5. Do what you like provided/unless you don't make any noise.

6. I'll be there at six unless/as long as I get delayed.

7. As long as/unless I'm happy, my parents don't care what job I do.

8. We’ll have to cancel the show unless/if we sell more tickets at the last minute.

9. You can play in the living room as long as/unless you don’t make a mess.

10. They may do whatever they like provided (that)/unless it is within the law.

>>Đáp án

Theo Destination B2