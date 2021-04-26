Bài tập về thì quá khứ và quá khứ tiếp diễn

1. I saw/was seeing Maria for the first time at Ray's birthday party.
2. Richard watched/was watching TV when the phone rang.
3. When we were on holiday, we went/were going tho the café almost every day.
4. Denise practised/was practising the song every day until she could sing it perfectly.
5. The phone was engaged when I called. Who did you talk/were you talking to?
6. Mr Connors owned/was owning two houses and a villa in the south of France.
7. I did/was doing my homework as soon as I got home from school.
8. A car came around the corner and I jumped/was jumping out of the way.
9. When my dad met my mum, he worked/was working as a bus driver.
10. I got/was getting up at six o'clock every morning last week!
Theo Destination B2