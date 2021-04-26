Bài tập về thì quá khứ và quá khứ tiếp diễn

Past Simple nói đến hành động đã xảy ra và chấm dứt ở hiện tại, còn Past Continuous nhấn mạnh hành động đang diễn ra tại một thời điểm trong quá khứ.

1. I saw/was seeing Maria for the first time at Ray's birthday party.

2. Richard watched/was watching TV when the phone rang.

3. When we were on holiday, we went/were going tho the café almost every day.

4. Denise practised/was practising the song every day until she could sing it perfectly.

5. The phone was engaged when I called. Who did you talk/were you talking to?

6. Mr Connors owned/was owning two houses and a villa in the south of France.

7. I did/was doing my homework as soon as I got home from school.

8. A car came around the corner and I jumped/was jumping out of the way.

9. When my dad met my mum, he worked/was working as a bus driver.

10. I got/was getting up at six o'clock every morning last week!

>>Đáp án

Theo Destination B2