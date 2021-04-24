Bài tập về từ chỉ thời gian

|already
|before
|ever
|for
|just
|rarely
|since
|still
|yet
|so
1. Have you _____ dreamt of winning the lottery?
2. I Haven't worked out how to set the timer on the video ______.
3. My dad's lived in the same house ______ he was born.
4. The film's only been on ______ a couple of minutes.
5. Bruce has knocked three men out of the competition ______ far.
6. I ______ get the chance to get any exercise - I'm just too busy.
7. He's only _____ got home.
8. It's eleven o'clock and Todd _____ hasn't come home. Where could he be?
9. I've never met Ruth _____. What's she like?
10. Have you finished ______? That was quick.
Theo Destination B2