Bài tập về từ chỉ thời gian

Bài tập về cách sử dụng "already", "since", "yet", "for"... giúp bạn củng cố kiến thức về thì hiện tại hoàn thành.

already before ever for just rarely since still yet so

1. Have you _____ dreamt of winning the lottery?

2. I Haven't worked out how to set the timer on the video ______.

3. My dad's lived in the same house ______ he was born.

4. The film's only been on ______ a couple of minutes.

5. Bruce has knocked three men out of the competition ______ far.

6. I ______ get the chance to get any exercise - I'm just too busy.

7. He's only _____ got home.

8. It's eleven o'clock and Todd _____ hasn't come home. Where could he be?

9. I've never met Ruth _____. What's she like?

10. Have you finished ______? That was quick.

>>Đáp án

Theo Destination B2