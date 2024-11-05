Omni - AI-Powered Virtual Assistant for Citizens

The Omni virtual assistant, developed by the Awesome Knights team, offers intelligent survice search, navigation, and personalized recommendations.

To enhance users experience and improve the usability of the VNeID app, Omni (an AI-powered virtual assistant designed for citizens) may be integrated with VNeID. It offers key functionalities including:

Smart Service Search and Navigation: Omni enables users to conveniently and intelligently search for information on the public services and related legal documents. This initiative also instructs users in services that match their needs, enhancing users experience and boosting the ubiquitous level of this app.

Omni's key features. Image courtesy of Awesome Knights

Personalized Service Recommendations: By analyzing residency and other relevant data, Omni tailors recommendations to each user’s needs, avoiding irrelevant or unhelpful information.

Customized Notifications and Reminders: Omni personalizes information to remind and notify users of relevant services and events, such as taxes, legal issues, vaccinations, and fines.

Support for Vulnerable Individuals: The assistant aids vulnerable individuals in accessing online public services.