Omni - AI-Powered Virtual Assistant for Citizens

The Omni virtual assistant, developed by the Awesome Knights team, offers intelligent survice search, navigation, and personalized recommendations.

To enhance users experience and improve the usability of the VNeID app, Omni (an AI-powered virtual assistant designed for citizens) may be integrated with VNeID. It offers key functionalities including:

Smart Service Search and Navigation: Omni enables users to conveniently and intelligently search for information on the public services and related legal documents. This initiative also instructs users in services that match their needs, enhancing users experience and boosting the ubiquitous level of this app.

Omnis key features. Image courtesy of Awesome Knights

Personalized Service Recommendations: By analyzing residency and other relevant data, Omni tailors recommendations to each user’s needs, avoiding irrelevant or unhelpful information.

Customized Notifications and Reminders: Omni personalizes information to remind and notify users of relevant services and events, such as taxes, legal issues, vaccinations, and fines.

Support for Vulnerable Individuals: The assistant aids vulnerable individuals in accessing online public services.

other submissions
AI-Powered Emergency Airway Assessment

Team:

AI-Powered Emergency Airway Assessment

X-Fea's product is designed to automatically identify facial and neck landmarks using image processing and machine learning techniques.

DeepBreath - an air quality monitoring and alert application

Team:

DeepBreath - an air quality monitoring and alert application

DeepBreath is an innovative app leveraging deep learning models and geospatial data to calculate air pollution exposure levels and provide health recommendations.

Traffic signals automatically manage traffic flow during peak hours

Team:

Traffic signals automatically manage traffic flow during peak hours

RGY’s initiative is set to gather data from cameras at intersections, identify vehicles, and subsequently manage traffic flow accordingly.

AI-Powered application for helmet detection

Team:

AI-Powered application for helmet detection

The Helmet Detector utilizes artificial intelligence and computer vision to automatically detect and monitor traffic violations related to not wearing a helmet while riding a motorbike or electric vehicle.

DiBy - body diary

Team:

DiBy - body diary

The application creates a log using healthcare information collected through wearable devices.

Digital traffic platform

Team:

Digital traffic platform

The initiative can analyze traffic flow at each intersection by ID and total traffic flow in each direction with accurate time to the second.

