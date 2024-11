Messages from Data For Life 2024's top 10 finalists

The top 10 finalists of the Data For Life 2024 competition were selected based on their innovation, feasibility, and potential to contribute to the establishment of a Digital Government, Digital Society, and Digital Economy, according to the organizers.

The preliminary presentation round took place on Oct. 26 at Building B1, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, featuring 46 teams. After deliberation, the jury identified 10 standout ideas and products to advance to the final round.

AI-powered emergency airway assessment by X-Fea

This product uses image processing and machine learning to automatically identify key facial and neck features. By measuring pixel distances and processing data, it provides real-time bedside test results for assessing airway management challenges. The results are converted into clinical data and shared with healthcare providers via a connected system.

AI-Powered Emergency Airway Assessment by X-Fea. Photo courtesy of X-Fea

Cloud-based integrated ML model and feature serving platform by NCB-CDS-AIML

This platform supports the effective deployment of machine learning models across diverse sectors. By optimizing raw data processing and variable computation algorithms, it ensures fast and accurate responses, enabling resource optimization for technology and AI applications in fields such as healthcare and security.

Personalized air pollution exposure calculator by Small World Big Venture (Australia)

This application combines deep learning models with geospatial data to calculate individual air pollution exposure. It offers tailored health recommendations, empowering users to take proactive steps to reduce the harmful effects of pollution.

Smart delivery locker solution by HubLock

HubLock's biometric-enabled lockers link hand data to citizens' phone numbers for efficient package delivery and collection. These smart lockers are designed for use in residential areas, schools, and urban locations.

Smart delivery locker solution by HubLock. Photo courtesy of HubLock

Digital citizen profile integration platform by CiviTrack

CiviTrack provides a dynamic and intelligent platform for managing citizen information in complex data environments. Its solution addresses the growing need for comprehensive, centralized citizen data management.

AI-based social security risk prevention solution by ZeroToHero

This solution uses AI and multi-source data analysis to predict and prevent social security risks for citizens aged 13–25, addressing issues such as violence and psychological challenges.

Smart self-service medical kiosk solution by GoTrust

The MediPay Kiosk streamlines medical payment processes, offering transparency and convenience throughout medical examinations and treatment. It aligns with Government Project 06 to digitize healthcare services.

Volunteer and social welfare map by Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank

This map integrates verified VNeID data and partnerships with social organizations to provide accurate, timely information, enabling efficient support for individuals in need across Vietnam.

SmartTraffic's monitoring system

This intelligent traffic monitoring system uses machine learning to predict high-risk traffic accident areas. By analyzing historical and real-time data, the system delivers early warnings to authorities, enhancing road safety.

Volunteer and Social Welfare Map by Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank. Photo courtesy of MB

AI-powered social order violation monitoring by BookWorms

BookWorms' solution monitors resident behavior using 100 to 1,000 cameras across cities with populations of 1 to 6 million. It automatically detects and reports 15 types of public safety violations.

These 10 finalists exemplify the innovation and feasibility needed to drive digital transformation in Vietnam. Each product aligns with the competition's goals of fostering advancements in digital government, society, and economy.

Data For Life 2024, co-organized by Hanoi University of Science and Technology and VnExpress, aims to identify practical solutions that foster digital transformation across three core pillars: digital government, digital society, and digital economy.

This year's competition offers a total prize pool of VND390 million (US$15,380), with the first prize valued at $11,800, the second prize at $2,000, the third prize at $1,185, and a consolation prize of $395. In addition to cash awards, winners of the top three prizes will receive support for product deployment from the Innovation Center at the School of Information and Communications Technology, Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

