Lie detector based on brain wave analysis

The system utilizes AI to analyze EEG data, mainly focusing on signals like P300, theta, beta, and other frequencies to detect differences between truthful and deceptive responses.

P300 is a positive amplitude signal that typically appears 300-600 milliseconds after a particular stimulus is presented to the participant.

During an interrogation or examination, if an individual is confronted with the information they are familiar with (such as an event, evidence, or information they are attempting to conceal), their brain will generate a P300 wave, reflecting their recognition of the information related to the truth they know, even if they are trying to hide it.

The device is built to suit Vietnamese people. Photo courtesy of Criminal Brain

The AI learns the brainwave patterns of participants as they provide truthful or deceptive answers and subsequently makes predictions based on those patterns.

The system also employs machine learning techniques to analyze brainwave activity and classify emotions (such as anxiety, joy, and stress). This emotional classification is a complementary tool for enhancing the accuracy and comprehensiveness of lie prediction.

Adaptation for Vietnamese Users: The device utilizes AI technology trained on data specifically from Vietnamese individuals. The data collection process is designed to be adapted to the characteristics and needs of the Vietnamese population.

Criminal Brain

