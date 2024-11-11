Lie detector based on brain wave analysis

Team:
AI Integration in Retail and Digital Banking Services
With this solution, retail businesses can leverage AI technology to track and assess customer behavior, calculate shopping value, and manage inventory statistics.
Team: ACEBK
The eTraffic project aims to develop an intelligent traffic system to address two major issues: traffic accidents and congestion.
Team: Data4nice
SafePath is developed based on bringing safety routes for everyone by alerting them about potential dangers.
Team: GAPS
Technology solution using AI chatbot: GAPS (Government Assistant Public Service) helps advise on public service issues, support information provision, and explain laws.
Team: Hublock
The smart locker Hublock utilizes biometric technology to collect palm hand samples linked to citizens' phone data, enabling the receiving and sending of items at residential areas, schools, and urban locations.