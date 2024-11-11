GAPS: Government assistant public aervice

Team:
AI Integration in Retail and Digital Banking Services
With this solution, retail businesses can leverage AI technology to track and assess customer behavior, calculate shopping value, and manage inventory statistics.
Team: Criminal Brain
The system utilizes AI to analyze EEG data, mainly focusing on signals like P300, theta, beta, and other frequencies to detect differences between truthful and deceptive responses.
Team: ACEBK
The eTraffic project aims to develop an intelligent traffic system to address two major issues: traffic accidents and congestion.
Team: Data4nice
SafePath is developed based on bringing safety routes for everyone by alerting them about potential dangers.
Team: Hublock
The smart locker Hublock utilizes biometric technology to collect palm hand samples linked to citizens' phone data, enabling the receiving and sending of items at residential areas, schools, and urban locations.