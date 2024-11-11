VnExpress Tech Data4life 2023
Thứ hai, 11/11/2024, 10:57 (GMT+7)

GAPS: Government assistant public aervice

Technology solution using AI chatbot: GAPS (Government Assistant Public Service) helps advise on public service issues, support information provision, and explain laws.

In applying new technologies to administrative procedures, online public services are still not widely used because people are not familiar with a new approach and the procedures are still complicated.

At the same time, people also have difficulty filling in information on forms because it takes a lot of time; they do not know which form to fill in and how to fill it out.

GAPS interface. Photo courtesy of GAPS

Therefore, this application offers a GAPS solution that uses AI and big data processing (advanced RAG, smart chatbot). It has an easy-to-use interface for all subjects, providing orderly process steps while helping people fill in information on the application in the most accurate way. This will be "virtual civil servant" to promote the efficiency of public services.

In particular, the continuous addition and editing of laws and procedures makes it difficult for people to access official information. GAPS provides people with a continuous notification channel about changed issues, helping people not to be taken advantage of by bad guys.

The app aims to provide a unique and highly applicable experience: supporting people in issues related to the field of public services and law.

At the same time, many socio-economic issues are also solved, such as supporting the government in updating information and saving government expenses.

AI Integration in Retail and Digital Banking Services

Team:

AI Integration in Retail and Digital Banking Services

With this solution, retail businesses can leverage AI technology to track and assess customer behavior, calculate shopping value, and manage inventory statistics.

Lie detector based on brain wave analysis

Team: Criminal Brain

Lie detector based on brain wave analysis

The system utilizes AI to analyze EEG data, mainly focusing on signals like P300, theta, beta, and other frequencies to detect differences between truthful and deceptive responses.

eTraffic: Reduce accidents and optimize traffic lights system

Team: ACEBK

eTraffic: Reduce accidents and optimize traffic lights system

The eTraffic project aims to develop an intelligent traffic system to address two major issues: traffic accidents and congestion.

SafePath: Unsafe route warning system

Team: Data4nice

SafePath: Unsafe route warning system

SafePath is developed based on bringing safety routes for everyone by alerting them about potential dangers.

The smart delivery locker Hublock

Team: Hublock

The smart delivery locker Hublock

The smart locker Hublock utilizes biometric technology to collect palm hand samples linked to citizens' phone data, enabling the receiving and sending of items at residential areas, schools, and urban locations.

VR recreates 'Dien Bien Phu in the air - Hanoi 12 Days and Nights'

Team: Infinity

VR recreates 'Dien Bien Phu in the air - Hanoi 12 Days and Nights'

VR can take users through the B-52 airstrikes and experience the power of the bomb explosions and the tense atmosphere throughout 12 fierce days and nights.

