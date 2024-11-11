GAPS: Government assistant public aervice

Technology solution using AI chatbot: GAPS (Government Assistant Public Service) helps advise on public service issues, support information provision, and explain laws.

In applying new technologies to administrative procedures, online public services are still not widely used because people are not familiar with a new approach and the procedures are still complicated.

At the same time, people also have difficulty filling in information on forms because it takes a lot of time; they do not know which form to fill in and how to fill it out.

Therefore, this application offers a GAPS solution that uses AI and big data processing (advanced RAG, smart chatbot). It has an easy-to-use interface for all subjects, providing orderly process steps while helping people fill in information on the application in the most accurate way. This will be "virtual civil servant" to promote the efficiency of public services.

In particular, the continuous addition and editing of laws and procedures makes it difficult for people to access official information. GAPS provides people with a continuous notification channel about changed issues, helping people not to be taken advantage of by bad guys.

The app aims to provide a unique and highly applicable experience: supporting people in issues related to the field of public services and law.

At the same time, many socio-economic issues are also solved, such as supporting the government in updating information and saving government expenses.

