eTraffic: Reduce accidents and optimize traffic lights system

The eTraffic project aims to develop an intelligent traffic system to address two major issues: traffic accidents and congestion.

Hanoi is currently facing severe congestion, particularly during peak hours, with 26 major congestion points. Studies estimate that the economic losses from traffic congestion in Hanoi range from USD 1–1.2 billion per year, excluding the negative impacts on the environment and the quality of life for residents.

Traffic accidents remain a significant challenge nationwide. In 2023, Vietnam recorded 22,067 accidents, with an average of 38 accidents occurring daily, causing 20 fatalities and 29 injuries each day.

The eTraffic project aims to build a comprehensive intelligent transportation system. Photo courtesy of ACEBK

Faced with the above situation, eTraffic was created with the purpose of:

Dangerous area prediction

eTraffic will utilize a comprehensive dataset that includes: infrastructure data (road conditions, signage, traffic lights, lighting conditions...); environmental data (weather conditions, humidity...); traffic history data (information on accidents and traffic flow at intersections).

Based on this data, the AI system will analyze and predict accident risks in real-time to generate a heat map. High-risk areas will be highlighted in red, enabling users to adjust their routes or take preventive measures.

Optimizing smart traffic signals

eTraffic will implement optimization in a simulated environment.

First, using historical traffic data, the system will simulate congestion scenarios and train AI to adjust traffic signals accordingly. The system will extend green lights on high-traffic routes and synchronize signals at consecutive intersections, creating a "green wave" that allows vehicles to move continuously, reducing stops at red lights.

Once the model is validated through simulation, the system will be deployed in real-world scenarios and continuously refined using data from IoT devices (cameras, traffic sensors).

Development directions

eTraffic will integrate accident and traffic flow prediction models, providing users with a visual dashboard. This will offer authorities a comprehensive view of current traffic conditions, supporting traffic monitoring, improvement, and alerting.

It also aims to implement V2X technology, allowing real-time communication between vehicles and traffic infrastructure. Through the IoT system, data on traffic density, speed, and conditions will be continuously updated, helping vehicles adjust routes and effectively avoid congestion. The mobile application and accompanying devices will provide warnings on road conditions and accident risks, enabling drivers to make timely and safer decisions.

The eTraffic project aims to build a comprehensive intelligent traffic system where vehicle and infrastructure information is fully digitized, delivering practical benefits to both citizens and authorities.

ACEBK

Lie detector based on brain wave analysis

Team: Criminal Brain

Lie detector based on brain wave analysis

The system utilizes AI to analyze EEG data, mainly focusing on signals like P300, theta, beta, and other frequencies to detect differences between truthful and deceptive responses.

SafePath: Unsafe route warning system

Team: Data4nice

SafePath: Unsafe route warning system

SafePath is developed based on bringing safety routes for everyone by alerting them about potential dangers.

GAPS: Government assistant public aervice

Team: GAPS

GAPS: Government assistant public aervice

Technology solution using AI chatbot: GAPS (Government Assistant Public Service) helps advise on public service issues, support information provision, and explain laws.

The smart delivery locker Hublock

Team: Hublock

The smart delivery locker Hublock

The smart locker Hublock utilizes biometric technology to collect palm hand samples linked to citizens' phone data, enabling the receiving and sending of items at residential areas, schools, and urban locations.

VR recreates 'Dien Bien Phu in the air - Hanoi 12 Days and Nights'

Team: Infinity

VR recreates 'Dien Bien Phu in the air - Hanoi 12 Days and Nights'

VR can take users through the B-52 airstrikes and experience the power of the bomb explosions and the tense atmosphere throughout 12 fierce days and nights.

Application for supporting efforts to combat prostitution

Team: Thanh Hoa Provincial Police

Application for supporting efforts to combat prostitution

The Thanh Hoa Provincial Police has integrated a new application using the national citizen database and accommodation records to aid in the fight against prostitution.

Show more
