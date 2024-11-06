Driver warning and assistance system for foggy conditions

Team:
Omni - AI-Powered Virtual Assistant for Citizens
The Omni virtual assistant, developed by the Awesome Knights team, offers intelligent survice search, navigation, and personalized recommendations.
Team:
Team:
X-Fea's product is designed to automatically identify facial and neck landmarks using image processing and machine learning techniques.
Team:
DeepBreath is an innovative app leveraging deep learning models and geospatial data to calculate air pollution exposure levels and provide health recommendations.
Team:
RGY’s initiative is set to gather data from cameras at intersections, identify vehicles, and subsequently manage traffic flow accordingly.
Team:
The Helmet Detector utilizes artificial intelligence and computer vision to automatically detect and monitor traffic violations related to not wearing a helmet while riding a motorbike or electric vehicle.