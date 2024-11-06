Driver warning and assistance system for foggy conditions

Robie team's initiative provides drivers with information about weather forecasts, suggest safe routes, and offers support when navigating through foggy conditions.

In addition, the application aims to raise public awareness about fog-related hazards, recommend preventive health measures, and contribute to creating a safer traffic environment. The system not only serves drivers but also supports authorities in traffic management and coordination.

Key Features:

Fog Formation and Severity Forecasts: The app predicts fog likelihood and severity at various times of day, helping users choose optimal travel times and routes. It assists traffic police in deploying resources efficiently, enabling them to reach fog-prone areas promptly and enhance local warnings.

Safety Recommendations: For each level of fog severity, the app offers specific advice, boosting user awareness. Recommendations include carrying respiratory and joint protection gear, and following safe driving practices such as reducing speed, maintaining distance, and avoiding high beams.

Fog-Avoidance Route Suggestions: Based on fog conditions in different areas, the app recommends alternative routes and departure times to help users optimize their schedules.

Real-Time Route Updates: The system automatically updates and suggests new routes or rest stops if fog conditions change unexpectedly.

Driver Assistance During Fog: Using real-time data and vehicle sensors, the app issues safety alerts in heavy fog. In dense fog, the system will:

Warn of Speed Perception Errors: Monitors speed and alerts drivers if they inadvertently accelerate or exceed safe limits.

Detect Hazardous Driving: Tracks frequent braking patterns and suggests slowing down if it detects continuous hard braking.

Guide Safe Stopping: When visibility drops below 50 meters, the system advises drivers to pull over at a rest area or stop in the emergency lane, following safety protocols.