The Digital Traffic Platform project is an intelligent data analysis platform with input of discrete traffic parameters extracted from many available rich data sources, thereby forming a large database "data lake."

From the distributed and unstructured data stream, the machine learning system will automatically recognize and analyze, standardize, and rearrange scientifically to create a clean data platform at the "molecular" level.

Accordingly, it can meet multiple functions in the field of traffic in particular and many other fields of society in general.

ZGO's digital traffic platform interface. Photo courtesy of ZGO

Rich and detailed data sources will help manage, monitor, and analyze traffic conditions comprehensively and in detail at each intersection, with each vehicle participating in traffic in real time.

From there, the platform can predict traffic situations early, automatically regulate traffic, and analyze traffic flows and routes to optimize frequency and traffic volume for each direction of travel at each time, peak hours, and off-peak hours of the day.

Analyze traffic volume at each intersection according to the ID of that intersection; analyze total traffic volume and traffic volume in each direction with accurate time to the second.

Support vehicle management by region, country, province, or foreign vehicle. Prevent the use of illegal vehicles in areas that are not regulated...

Track vehicles, support the establishment of a specific vehicle's itinerary by date, month, and year through the vehicle's license plate, and display it on the Google Map interface, providing detailed travel route logs at specific times and intersections.

Detect vehicles violating traffic laws, violation content, time, and images of the violation.

According to the ZGO representative, the platform with many diverse features that converge in all fields ensures the construction of large products of national and international scope, ensuring that the product is stable, suitable, and easy to popularize with many social classes as well as senior experts in charge of operations and exploitation.

