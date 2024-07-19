Digital Data for Life 2024 kicks off with over $15,000 in prizes

"Digital Data For Life" contest season 2 officially kicks off on July 19 and will bring new points and ideas related to the expansion of the data on a global scale.

The Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order, Ministry of Public Security, is preparing the final steps for the announcement of the second season of Digital Data for Life, a competition to find international technology solutions.

The contest is coordinated by the School of Information and Communications Technology, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, and VnExpress.

The purpose is to seek practical information technology ideas and products to serve the digital transformation process, with three main pillars: Digital Government, Digital Society and Digital Economy.

This year's contest has a total prize of VND390 million (US$15,400).

In addition to projects from Vietnam, this year's competition expands for both domestic and international participants.

Regarding the rules, the organizers will provide the participants with an open data warehouse from legal, public sources, such as 10,000 simulated population data, data on traffic accidents and traffic cameras, group data from organizations and businesses, satellite image data of the Hanoi area.

The participants will register to join in appropriate categories, including: Digital Government, Digital Society, Digital Economy, with the name of the product idea.

The organizers suggest a number of suitable products, such as detecting fraud and identity fraud; credit score assessment for social security loans; assessing the security, order, and social security of an area; and build vaccination maps for disease prevention.

Throughout the competition, the organizers will provide a list of experts (mentors) to support teams in coming up with ideas and implementing products.

The competition will go through 3 rounds, including preliminary (30 teams) and finals (10 teams), from which prizes will be awarded to 5 excellent teams.

Teams will submit online tests from Aug. 7 to Sept. 15 with a description of the idea and production, showing the reason for their creation, how it operates, highlights, and results achieved after practical application.

The application round (online application link) and preliminary round are held in two rounds; each round selects 5 teams to enter the Final Round (Top 10); then select 5 teams to enter the Final Round (Top 5) and award prizes.

The jury is leading experts at the Ministry of Public Security, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, training and research units, technology companies, major banks in Vietnam, as well as international experts.

Regarding the prize structure, the total prize value (expected) is $15,400, including a first prize of $11,800; a second prize of $2,000; a third prize of $1,185; and a consolation prize of $395.

In particular, products that win first, second, and third prizes will be supported to deploy by the Innovation Center, School of Information and Communications Technology, Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

The Digital Data for Life contest was held for the first time in 2023, attracting nearly 200 teams with many creative, practical ideas and products that can be applied to life.

The solution "Determining car license plates" of Son La Provincial Police conquered the jury and won first prize thanks to its accuracy and practical implementation ability, receiving the highest prize of almost $8,000.

Nguyen Phuong