The application creates a log using healthcare information collected through wearable devices.

The app supports the following services:

Personalized health summary

Using data collected through wearable devices and LLM models, the app generates detailed health diaries for individuals on a daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. These summaries help users see their health trends and detect abnormalities or concerns (if any).

DiBy diary creation app by TimiS. Photo courtesy of TimiS

Predictive health advice

The app can provide users with personalized health tips based on their specific data, lifestyle, and environment. For example, the app can suggest drinking more water in hot weather or relaxation techniques for stressful situations.

Early detection

The app uses AI to analyze ECG data and detect early signs of heart disease or other heart-related problems, helping you take action sooner and improve your health outcomes.

Update health profile

Users can log daily life diary events, such as meals, water intake, and exercise types.

TimiS