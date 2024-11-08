Device for detemining the condition of vehicle driver

The SYL team has researched and developed a device that predicts danger for drivers.

According to statistics in 2024, traffic accidents caused by drivers being inattentive due to the use of stimulants or driving for a long time increased significantly. According to a report by the National Traffic Safety Committee, in 2024, there were about 12,000 traffic accidents, of which about 3,600 (30%) were related to driving after using alcohol or stimulants, especially long-distance cars. In these accidents, about 1,200 people died and 4,500 people were injured. In some large cities, this number can increase up to 50% during the holidays. Not only that, for profit, many transportation companies now optimize costs by letting a driver drive a large truck or container all night (for a long time), causing many concerns for people.

From research, accidents often occur late at night, especially on weekends in crowded areas or on highways or on deserted roads. In addition to human damage (death, injury), traffic accidents caused by stimulants also cause great economic damage to society, including medical treatment costs, property damage, and impacts on public safety.

Operation of the device developed by SYL team. Photo courtesy of SYL

In addition to the above problems, car seat belts are also a headache for authorities because there is no radical solution, although most cars today have integrated a warning feature when not wearing a seat belt when participating in traffic, but there are many ways to overcome such as installing fake seat belt pins, and so on. To handle the above situation, the Ministry of Public Security has installed cameras on the roads to conduct cold fines, however, the number of roads with cameras is only a minority so it cannot cover all cases.

Faced with the above situation, the SYL Team has researched and developed a Danger Prediction Device. The project is considered by many to be practical and highly feasible for the Ministry of Public Security to apply in practice to control vehicles on the road as well as help drivers overcome unsafe situations.

The device to predict traffic hazards will be integrated into the car's processing system, managed via the phone app and the Ministry of Public Security's website. The device uses data on vehicle information and location. When using the device, it will operate according to the following process:

First, when starting the car, the driver will be asked to check the alcohol concentration and ensure that the seat belt is fastened. If the alcohol concentration is at the permitted level (not exceeding 50 milligrams/100 milliliters of blood or 0.25 milligrams per liter of breath), the car will be started.

Next, throughout the journey, the car will use a camera to monitor the driver's status and there will be a warning buzzer if the driver is drowsy. To avoid startling the driver, the buzzer will sound at different levels from low to high.

If the driver has exceeded the legal limit (no more than 10 hours per day, no more than 4 hours continuously), a warning will be issued by horn asking the vehicle to stop and rest to avoid causing unfortunate accidents due to overwork.

In addition, the device has other features such as:

The application on the phone helps the vehicle owner track the vehicle's location (every 5 minutes), the vehicle's route, vehicle information (registration, insurance, etc.)

The Ministry of Public Security's website helps the Ministry of Public Security grasp information, vehicle location, and timely situation in emergency cases (driver has an accident, etc.) to be ready to act promptly.