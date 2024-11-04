DeepBreath - an air quality monitoring and alert application

DeepBreath is an innovative app leveraging deep learning models and geospatial data to calculate air pollution exposure levels and provide health recommendations.

Air pollution has become a critical issue in major Vietnamese cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, where pollution levels often exceed safe thresholds recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). To address health risks associated with air pollution, DeepBreath offers personalized air quality monitoring and health consultation services.

By calculating a personalized Air Pollution Exposure Index (IAPEI) through deep learning models and integrating geolocation and individual health data, the app provides tailored health recommendations. This empowers users to proactively reduce exposure to harmful pollution and better maintain their health.

DeepBreath's interface. Photo courtesy of Aaron Hamann

Key Features and Functionality

DeepBreath calculates a user's IAPEI based on their location and personal health risk factors, such as respiratory conditions and lifestyle habits. Using this index, the app provides:

- Real-time insights and health recommendations.

- Alerts on high pollution levels with suggested protective measures.