Data for Life contest extended to Sept 21

The Data For Life 2024 contest has been extended to Sept. 21, giving domestic and international contestants more time to complete their ideas and products.

The organizers had received nearly 100 entries as of Aug. 28, after more than a month of launching.

Most of them were contestants and teams from the north, followed by the central and southern regions.

Some outstanding and practical ideas include solutions to detect and signal children in vehicles; AI application solutions to support memory improvement and care for the elderly; Application of blockchain platform and token encryption algorithm for data security of organizations requiring information security such as police, internal affairs, credit, and banking units; and a solution to build a fire detection system based on surveillance cameras.

Screenshot of a solution to build a fire detection system based on surveillance cameras by a team from Quang Binh University.

The organizers have begun to receive entries from international contestants.

With the deadline extension, contestants will have nearly an extra month to continue completing their products and ideas for the contest.

"Extending the contest will help contestants have more ideas and more time to complete their profiles, contributing to the digital transformation process," the organizers' representative said.

The Data for Life 2024 contest is co-organized by Hanoi University of Science and Technology and VnExpress, aiming to find practical ideas and products serving the digital transformation process with three main pillars: Digital Government, Digital Society and Digital Economy.

The contest will go through three rounds, including preliminary (30 teams) and final (10 teams), from which awards will be given to 5 excellent teams.

Teams will submit their entries online by Sept. 21 with a description of their ideas and products showing the reason for their creation, how they operate, their highlights, and the results achieved when applied in practice.

The final round is scheduled to take place on Nov. 26.

The total prize for season two is VND390 million (US$15,400), an increase of VND100 million compared to the first season, including a first prize of $11,800, a second prize of $2,000, a third prize of $1,185, and a consolation prize of $395.

Products that win first, second, and third prizes will be supported to deploy by the Innovation Center, School of Information and Communications Technology, Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

Submit for the contest here.

Moc Tra