Data For Life contest attracts students, technology businesses

Most of the applications to the Data For Life contest have come from university students and businesses specializing in information technology.

Data For Life 2024 contest started on July 10. After more than a month of launching, the organizers have received many entries from all over the country.

The contestants are diverse, with the majority being students from technology universities and technology companies.

In 2023, the contest attracted nearly 200 teams, with a wide range of participants, from students to teachers to businesses and ministries and departments, all contributing ideas; many entries came from foreign units.

Mentor Hoang Dung (C) from the Ministry of Public Security C06 introduces the operations and data that need to be collected to help the 95LAB team’s TrafficMate application predict traffic congestion, thereby reducing economic losses, saving costs, and expanding the market, at Data For Life 2023. Photo courtesy of Data For Life

This year, the ideas and products are also diverse, including a digital police handbook; applying artificial intelligence to revive live images and voices of military martyrs and deceased relatives; applying AI to monitor 15 violations of public order to ensure security; a population data dashboard; digital office solutions; improving local social security through technology solutions...

The submission round will close by Aug. 31. Teams will submit a description of the idea and production, showing the reason for their creation, how it operates, what is its highlights and results expected from practical application.

Regarding the prize structure, the total prize value is expected to be $15,400, including a first prize of $11,800; a second prize of $2,000; a third prize of $1,185; and a consolation prize of $395.

Products that win first, second, and third prizes will receive implementation support from the Innovation Center, School of Information and Communications Technology, Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

Data for Life 2024 is coordinated by the school and VnExpress.

The event aims to attract initiatives from the young community to accompany the Ministry of Public Security and the government to promote creativity and form practical information technology ideas and products for three main pillars: digital government, digital society and digital economy.

The competition will go preliminary round (30 teams) and finals (10 teams), from which prizes will be awarded to the 5 most excellent teams.

The final round is scheduled to take place on Nov. 26.

Submit for the contest here.

Moc Tra