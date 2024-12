Data For Life 2024 winners to join National Data Innovation Center's incubation program

The winning teams of the Data For Life 2024 competition will become the first members of the National Data Innovation Center's incubation program, set to launch in 2025.

According to Colonel Vu Van Tan, Deputy Director of the Police Department for the Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) under the Ministry of Public Security, the National Data Center is scheduled to become operational by Aug. 19, 2025, alongside the launch of the Data Innovation Center. This center will feature specialized task groups and clear directives for innovation, evident in its design and focus on addressing contemporary challenges.

"The Data For Life winners will be the first members of the center’s incubation program and will receive support from experts to refine their products," a representative from the organizers stated.

Colonel Vu Van Tan, Deputy Director of C06. Photo by VnExpress/Tung Dinh

Colonel Tan emphasized that the Fourth Industrial Revolution is advancing rapidly, with emerging technologies impacting all aspects of society, from security and politics to the economy. In this context, innovation is both a development benchmark and a key driver of national growth.

The Data For Life competition is part of a broader initiative to identify data-driven technology solutions while sourcing seed members for the upcoming Data Innovation Center.

The competition's organizers awarded a first-place prize worth $11,800 to the GoTrust team, while second, third, and encouragement prizes of $2,000, $1,185, and $395 were awarded to the ZeroToHero, X-Fea, and NCB-CDS-AIML teams. The Australian team Small World Big Venture and the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB Bank) each received a potential award of $196.89 and a commemorative plaque.

Participants pose for a photo with the judges, business representatives, and the competition’s organizers. Photo by VnExpress/Tung Dinh

This year, with its expanded international scope, the competition received entries from five foreign teams and nine teams of overseas Vietnamese, in addition to hundreds of domestic teams. The only foreign participant, the Small World Big Venture team from Australia, received the potential award, while the X-Fea team from Singapore won third place. The X-Fea team from Singapore presented an AI-based emergency airway assessment solution. The product is designed to automatically identify key points on the face and neck using image processing and machine learning techniques. The results can be used to assess the difficulty of managing a patient's airway.

Members of X-Fea receiving the third-place award at the Data For Life 2024 competition. Photo by VnExpress/Tung Dinh

Foong Yi Zhuan, Product Director of Data.gov.sg, praised X-Fea’s solution for its potential to assist doctors in making better diagnostic decisions for patients.

The DeepBreath solution—an air quality monitoring and alert application by the Australian team Small World Big Venture—was also highly regarded by the judges for its practicality and immediate applicability in daily life.

However, to expand the scope of data, Judge Vu Van Tan suggested that in addition to data from monitoring stations, the app should also integrate weather forecast data and other relevant aspects of daily life. In particular, the solution could enhance the user experience in green destinations, such as eco-tourism villages, offering a combination of fresh air, shopping, and relaxation.

Small World Big Venture team members presenting to the judges. Photo by VnExpress/Tung Dinh

Data For Life 2024, co-organized by Hanoi University of Science and Technology and VnExpress, aims to identify practical solutions that foster digital transformation across three core pillars: digital government, digital society, and digital economy.

The Dan