Data for Life 2024 receives 100 technology initiatives

The Data for Life 2024 contest has attracted 100 AI-driven initiatives across various sectors, including transportation, education, security, and the economy, within just two months of its launch.

Co-organized by Hanoi University of Science and Technology and VnExpress, the contest is open for submissions until Sept. 21.

Since its announcement on July 10, the competition has garnered interest from both domestic and international contestants, who have submitted a range of innovative ideas and products.

The organizers noted that the number of submissions is steadily increasing, with many proposals focused on advancing digital government, digital society, and the digital economy.

Among the standout submissions is "Application of AI for Career Guidance," presented by RandomTeam. The team addresses the issue of students facing unemployment or working in fields unrelated to their studies by developing an AI application that offers career guidance tailored to individual aspirations. The application will provide real-time advice by integrating data from educational institutions, leveraging AI and big data processing technologies.

In addition to domestic participants, the contest has also started receiving entries from international teams. One notable submission, titled "AI from TikTok Account," comes from an international team and is considered a strong contender. The team plans to utilize public datasets from legal and accessible sources for their project.

Technologies are expected to be used in the NextGen Transit team's "Smart Journey" solution. Photo courtesy of Data for Life

Security and traffic solutions have also been submitted to the contest, including initiatives such as the "Digital Police Handbook," "Population Data Dashboard," "Smart Route Finding Application for Priority Vehicles," "Chatbot for Legal Advice and Inquiries," and the "Traffic Safety Violation Prediction Model."

Most of these ideas utilize datasets provided by the organizers, such as simulated population data, traffic accident statistics, traffic camera footage, and datasets from various organizations and businesses. Additionally, some teams are leveraging open data from legal and free sources available on the internet.

According to the organizers, Data for Life 2024 will continue to welcome entries from both domestic and international young talents eager to develop practical information technology solutions that contribute to the digital transformation process. The contest places particular emphasis on solutions that support the three pillars of Digital Government, Digital Society, and Digital Economy.

The competition offers a prize pool of VND390 million (US$15,380), divided across three rounds: the preliminary round (30 teams), the final round (10 teams), and the awarding phase, where prizes will be granted to the top five teams. The first prize is valued at US$11,800, the second prize at US$2,000, the third prize at US$1,185, and the consolation prize at US$395.

Teams are required to submit their entries online, including a detailed description of their ideas and products, explaining the rationale behind their creation, their functionality, key features, and the outcomes achieved when applied in practice.

The final round is scheduled to take place on Nov. 26.

Winners of the first, second, and third prizes will receive support for deployment from the Innovation Center at the School of Information and Communications Technology, Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

Submit ideas to the contest here.

Moc Tra