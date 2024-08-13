Data For Life 2024 increases prize value

The Data For Life 2024 contest has a total prize of VND390 million (US$15,380). In addition, the first, second, and third prize-winning ideas will be supported to complete their products.

Data For Life 2024, a playground for technology lovers, has returned for season two with many changes in scale and prize structure.

The total prize for season two is VND390 million (US$15,380), an increase of VND100 million (US$3,979) compared to the first season.

Regarding the prize structure, the total prize value (expected) is $15,400, including a first prize of $11,800; a second prize of $2,000; a third prize of $1,185; and a consolation prize of $395.

In particular, products that win first, second, and third prizes will be supported to deploy by the Innovation Center, School of Information and Communications Technology, Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

According to the representative of the organizers, the increased prize structure is to encourage the spirit of the competing teams as well as to show that the heat of the program is increasing.

In addition to the change in prize value, the contest has also expanded its global scale.

In addition to Vietnamese citizens, the organizers have expanded it to citizens of many countries around the world.

In addition, businesses will participate in setting questions for candidates and teams to propose ideas and solutions, contributing to increasing the competitiveness to ensure that the products can be applied directly to business reality.

"The contest is currently heating up with the number of submitted entries increasing, with contestants coming from many regions across the country, in which many teams are students from universities and colleges," the representative said.

The jury members of the preliminary round. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Phuong

Throughout the competition, the organizing committee will provide a list of experts (mentors) to support teams in coming up with ideas and implementing products.

The jury is made up of leading experts at the Ministry of Public Security, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, training and research units, technology companies, large Vietnamese banks, as well as international experts.

The organizing committee will provide the competition team with an open data warehouse from legal and public sources, such as 10,000 simulated population data, data on traffic accidents and traffic cameras, group data from organizations and businesses, and satellite image data of Hanoi area.

The deadline for receiving description of the ideas and products for Data for Life 2024, a digital initiative contest, is Aug. 30.

The Dan