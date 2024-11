Data For Life 2024 final round tomorrow

10 teams will gather at Hanoi University of Science and Technology on Nov. 26 to complete their products and present them under the guidance of mentors, from which 6 teams will be selected for the final round of Data For Life 2024.

The top 10 teams will present as follow:

ID of the submitted idea/product Team name Name of the submitted idea/product 1 MS.127 X-Fea Explainable AI-driven pre-hospital emergency airway assessment (XAI-PEA) 2 MS.121 NCB-CDS-AIML Cloud-based Integrated ML Model and Feature Serving Platform 3 MS.237 Small World Big Venture DeepBreath: Leveraging deep learning models and geospatial data to calculate personalized air pollution exposure and provide tailored health recommendations 4 MS.270 Hublock The smart locker Hublock 5 MS.230 CiviTrack CiviTrack: a platform for integrating and exploiting smart "digital citizen profiles" based on knowledge graphs 6 MS.026 ZeroToHero Solutions to prevent social security risks for citizens aged 13–25 based on multiple data sources using artificial intelligence 7 MS.019 GoTrust Kiosk MediPay: A cutting-edge solution for digitalizing healthcare registration and management 8 MS.037 Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank The Charity and Social Welfare Map 9 MS.163 FIS AI SmartTraffic: Predicting traffic risk areas and supporting digital traffic management with AI 10 MS.133 BookWorm Using AI in monitoring 15 violations of public order to ensure city security

In the afternoon, the teams will submit their products to the jury, including videos, technical reports describing the products, and presentation slides (if any). The jury will evaluate and select 6 teams for the final round, which will take place on Nov. 27 at Vietnam Television.

Previously, on Oct. 26, the presentation round took place on the 4th and 5th floors of the B1 building, Hanoi University of Science and Technology. In this round, from 46 teams, the organizing committee selected 10 excellent ideas and products for the final round.

Data For Life 2024 teams focus on completing their demos before the finals under the guidance of mentors at Hanoi University of Science and Technology. Photo courtesy of Data For Life

Data For Life 2024, co-organized by Hanoi University of Science and Technology and VnExpress, aims to identify practical solutions that foster digital transformation across three core pillars: digital government, digital society, and digital economy.

This year's competition offers a total prize pool of VND390 million (US$15,380), with the first prize valued at $11,800, the second prize at $2,000, the third prize at $1,185, and a consolation prize of $395. In addition to cash awards, the top three winners will receive support for product deployment from the Innovation Center at the School of Information and Communications Technology, Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

The Dan