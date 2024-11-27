Data For Life 2024 contestants finalize products ahead of finals

Team: NeuroVision
AI support device for people with disabilities
The NeuroVision team's AI device to support people with disabilities has key features, such as recording EEG brain waves, recreating images from thoughts, supporting communication...
Contestants at Data For Life 2024, guided by IT expert mentors, are completing product demos and final touches in preparation for the competition's grand finale.
On Nov. 26, 10 teams competing in Data For Life 2024 convened at Hanoi University of Science and Technology. There, mentors, who are also lecturers from the university, worked closely with the teams, offering guidance and suggestions to refine their products ahead of the final round, scheduled for Nov. 27 at Vietnam Television.
Expert Nguyen Dinh Thuan (2nd, L) from Hanoi University of Science and Technology, a mentor for the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank and GoTrust team, praised this year's teams for their readiness to accept feedback, practical ideas, and high level of product completion.
Discussing the Volunteer Map project with the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank team, Thuan noted that the product demonstrates a high level of completion and has even been implemented in practice. For the contest, the product has been upgraded to enhance transparency, user-friendliness, and fairness for all stakeholders.
The GoTrust team's self-service smart medical kiosk solution has also been successfully deployed, providing a convenient way for patients to use their citizen identification cards to access medical history, receive examination recommendations, and save time.
"However, for the solution to become widely usable and accessible to the public, it requires further coordination with the Ministry of Public Security for information and data integration, along with other factors," Thuan added.
Nguyen Son Tung (L), a mentor from Hanoi University of Science and Technology for the international team, expressed his admiration for the solution presented by the Small World Big Venture team from Australia. Despite being a one-person team, the contestant successfully developed most stages of the DeepBreath product—a mobile application that monitors and warns of air pollution levels. The app collects environmental air quality data in Hanoi, assesses its health impacts, and incorporates features like labeling and programming.
"I highly appreciate the product's interface, utility, and practical value, which align well with the competition's criteria. However, the contestant faced some challenges with the presentation and video report. We are working together to refine these aspects to ensure the best performance on the final day," Tung said.
The ZeroToHero team is actively finalizing their Social Security Risk Prevention Solution for citizens aged 13-25. "Since the preliminary round, the product has significantly improved in terms of software interface, internal core processing, and estimation accuracy, making it more user-friendly," a team representative shared, expressing hopes that the solution will soon be applied and deployed in practice.
FIS AI team members gathered to hear their mentor's insights on the SmartTraffic solution, which leverages artificial intelligence to predict traffic risk areas and support digital traffic management.
Arriving early at the gathering point, Nguyen Minh Thuong (L), a member of CiviTrack, shared that the team's platform for integrating and utilizing smart "digital citizen records" based on knowledge graphs had completed its demo. However, some shortcomings remained, and the team was working hard to refine the product for the best possible presentation.
The BookWorm team members, working on an AI-powered solution to monitor 15 types of public order violations and enhance city security, discuss their product.
A mentor (L) provides guidance on the X-Fea team's Explainable AI-Driven Pre-Hospital Emergency Airway Assessment (XAI-PEA) solution.
The NCB-CDS-AIML team, presenting their Integrated Platform Solution for Deploying Cloud-Based Machine Learning Models, are ready for the final round.
This morning, the top six teams chosen by the jury will compete at Vietnam Television Station for the first, second, third, consolation, and potential prizes.
Photos by VnExpress/Tung Dinh
Team: Cusue Bro
Veizo's top security features include digital fingerprinting prevention, profile isolation, and proxy integration to hide your IP address.
Team: VCB HO
VCB HO brings a solution to analyze and identify population groups to provide personalized financial services (Finsight).
Team: BookWorm
BookWorm provides processes and solutions to apply blockchain platform and token encryption algorithm for data security of organizations that need information security: police, internal affairs, credit, banking.
Team: FPT
FPT's "all in one" school safety solution provides a synchronous integrated system that ensures security, management, and monitoring, solving many school problems.