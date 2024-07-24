Data for Life 2024 contest expands international scope

A government department under the Ministry of Public Security has recently expanded a competition, "Data for Life", for the public to try to tackle various social problems through Big Data solutions.

The Data for Life 2024 contest will be globally expanded, with businesses posing questions for candidates and teams to propose solution ideas, according to Colonel Vu Van Tan, Deputy Director of the Police Department of Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) that launched the competition’s season 2 on July 19.

Colonel Vu Van Tan, Deputy Director of the Police Department of Administrative Management of Social Order (C06), speaks at the contest launching event on July 19. Photo courtesy of C06

Speaking at the event, Tan said that the implementation of the project was about, "Developing applications of population data, electronic identification and authentication, serving national digital transformation" in 2022-2025, vision to 2030" (Project 06) is an important content to implement the strategy, create many utilities and services, bring practical benefits, and serve people and businesses."

The successful construction of a national population database system is a step forward in the process of innovating national governance towards modernity, meeting the needs of international and regional integration.

C06 leaders and delegates pressed the button to launch the contest. Photo courtesy of C06

With the initial success of the Data for Life 2023, which attracted 583 contestants with 197 teams, along with many solutions and utilities that have been deployed, bringing practical value for people and businesses, Department C06 continued to launch the Data for Life contest season two with many new points.

Accordingly, the scope of participation is expanded to Vietnamese citizens at home and abroad and foreigners in Vietnam.

Businesses will participate in setting questions for candidates and teams to propose ideas and solutions.

The jury includes domestic and foreign experts and scientists.

The contest has a total prize of VND390 million (US$15,380), divided into three rounds, including preliminary (30 teams) and final (10 teams), from which prizes will be awarded to 5 excellent teams.

Teams will submit online tests from Aug. 7 to Sept. 15 with a description of the idea and product showing the reason for its creation, how it operates, highlights, and results achieved when applying practically.

Regarding methods, the organizing committee will provide the competition team with an open data warehouse from legal and public sources, such as 10,000 simulated population data, data on traffic accidents and traffic cameras, group data from organizations and businesses, satellite image data of Hanoi area.

Throughout the competition, the organizing committee will provide a list of experts (mentors) to support teams in coming up with ideas and implementing products.

The jury is leading experts at the Ministry of Public Security, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, training and research units, technology companies, large Vietnamese banks, as well as international experts.

Nguyen Phuong