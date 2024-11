Data for Life 2024 concludes online voting phase

The online voting phase of the Data for Life 2024 competition officially concluded at 11:59 p.m. on Nov 24, with the ZeroToHero team leading the ranking, amassing 2,866 votes and earning the chance for a 10-point bonus in the next round.

The top three teams garnered notable attention, with the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank securing second place with 1,437 votes, followed by NCB-CDS-AIML in third place with 380 votes. The full top-10 ranking is as follows:

No. Team Votes 1 ZeroToHero 2.866 2 Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank 1.437 3 NCB-CDS-AIML 380 4 GoTrust 237 5 FIS AI 124 6 CiviTrack 27 7 Hublock 11 8 Small World Big Venture 8 9 X-Fea 5 10 BookWorm 5

The organizers announced that these results will contribute to the scores in the Top 6 Selection Round scheduled for Nov. 26. The team with the highest votes, ZeroToHero, will receive up to 10 bonus points, while the remaining teams will receive 9 to 1 point in descending order based on their vote totals.

During this next round, taking place at Hanoi University of Science and Technology, teams will present their products to the jury, including submission materials such as videos, technical reports, and presentation slides. These will be evaluated alongside the online voting scores to determine the six finalists for the final event on Nov. 27, hosted at Vietnam Television.

Co-organized by Hanoi University of Science and Technology and VnExpress, Data For Life 2024 seeks innovative and practical solutions to advance digital transformation within three key pillars: digital government, digital society, and digital economy.

This year's competition offers a total prize pool of VND390 million (US$15,380), with the first prize valued at $11,800, the second prize at $2,000, the third prize at $1,185, and a consolation prize of $395.

Beyond monetary awards, the top three winners will also receive support for product deployment through the Innovation Center at the School of Information and Communications Technology, Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

