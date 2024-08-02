Data For Life 2024 application deadline runs until month end

The deadline for receiving description of the ideas and products for Data for Life 2024, a digital initiative contest, is Aug. 30.

The Data for Life 2024 contest is co-organized by Hanoi University of Science and Technology and VnExpress, aiming to find practical ideas and products serving the digital transformation process with three main pillars: Digital Government, Digital Society and Digital Economy.

This year, the contest is open to all subjects, including Vietnamese citizens at home and abroad and foreigners in Vietnam.

iHub team at Data 4 Life 2023. Photo courtesy of Data4Life

From Aug. 31 to Sept. 29, experts will review the applications to shortlist 30-40 valid ones for the Preliminary Round.

In this round, the ideas and products will be posted on Data4Life's landing page on VnExpress for voting and counting points if the team is in the top 10.

At the same time, the jury will select 10 excellent ideas and products for the semi-final round.

Ten teams will present their products under the direct guidance of mentors. The jury will evaluate and select 5 teams for the final round, scheduled to take place on Nov. 25.

The final round and award ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 26, recorded live at VTV.

The contest has a total prize of VND390 million (US$15,380), divided into three rounds, including preliminary (30 teams) and final (10 teams), from which prizes will be awarded to 5 excellent teams.

In particular, the products that win the first, second, and third prizes will be supported to complete their products at the Innovation Center of Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

The organizing committee suggests a number of topics suitable for the contest, such as detecting fraudulent behavior and identity fraud; assessing credit scores for social security loans; and assessing the security, order, and social security of an area.

Topics are on detecting unusual traffic incidents; predicting driving routes and behaviors; technical hardware solutions: equipment, machinery.

The organizing committee will provide the competition team with an open data warehouse from legal and public sources, such as 10,000 simulated population data, data on traffic accidents and traffic cameras, group data from organizations and businesses, and satellite image data of Hanoi area.

Throughout the competition, the organizing committee will provide a list of experts (mentors) to support teams in coming up with ideas and implementing products.

The jury is made up of leading experts at the Ministry of Public Security, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, training and research units, technology companies, large Vietnamese banks, as well as international experts.

