Counting down to Data For Life 2024 presentation round

The Data For Life 2024 presentation round will begin at 8 a.m. on Oct. 26, held on the 4th and 5th floors of the B1 building at Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

According to the organizers, 46 teams will be divided into two rooms after the opening ceremony to present their projects. The presentation order, arranged by the organizers, will be shared with the teams in advance. Teams located outside of Hanoi can participate virtually.

At the end of the presentation round, 10 outstanding projects will advance to the final round, scheduled for Nov. 26.

Preparation advice from last year's participants

BookWorm, a team that participated in Data For Life 2023, shared tips for this year’s participants. They emphasized having a clear strategy for each aspect, from submitting the voting article to presenting and even dressing appropriately.

"The teams should present clearly, using concise slides without unnecessary details. Moreover, it's crucial to be well-prepared for the Q&A, showcasing that you can both talk the talk and walk the walk," said a representative from BookWorm.

The solution developed by BookWorm applies a blockchain platform and token encryption algorithm for data security for organizations. Photo courtesy of BookWorm

Support for participants

On behalf of the organizing committee, Ta Hai Tung, Deputy Head of the Jury, emphasized their efforts to support the participants with diverse and practical resources. Teams progressing to the next round will be paired with mentors who are leading experts from top universities and corporations. These mentors will guide them in refining their ideas, provide technological advice, and offer insights on applying solutions to real-world scenarios.

For foreign contestants, the committee offers financial support by sponsoring airfare and accommodation, ensuring no financial burdens prevent their participation. "This not only demonstrates our commitment to creating an international platform but also encourages the involvement of global talents," said Tung.

Ta Hai Tung, Deputy Head of the Jury of Data For Life 2024. Photo courtesy of Tung

The Data For Life 2024 contest, co-organized by Hanoi University of Science and Technology and VnExpress, seeks practical ideas and products to drive digital transformation across three main pillars: digital government, digital society, and digital economy.

The competition comprises a preliminary round with 30 teams, leading to the finals with 10 teams. Prizes will be awarded to the top five teams in the final round on November 26.

The total prize pool of VND390 million (US$15,380) will be distributed across three rounds. The first prize is valued at $11,800, the second at $2,000, the third at $1,185, and a consolation prize at $395. In addition to cash prizes, winners of the top three awards will receive deployment support from the Innovation Center at the School of Information and Communications Technology, Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

Nguyen Phuong