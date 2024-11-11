CiviTrack: Digital citizen profile integration and exploitation platform

Team: FPT
FPT school safety solutions
FPT's "all in one" school safety solution provides a synchronous integrated system that ensures security, management, and monitoring, solving many school problems.
Team: FPT
Team: PiSafe
PiSafe is an integrated platform that leverages advanced technology to ensure security and safety for communities, businesses, and regulatory authorities.
Team:
This blockchain-based application is designed to create, manage, and secure promotional vouchers, addressing the growing need for secure discount and prize vouchers among brands, especially small and medium-sized businesses.
Team: FIS AI
SmartTraffic offers a solution to predict high-risk traffic accident areas using machine learning models.
Team: VietMind
AntiToxic-AI emerges as an advanced technological solution that helps detect and promptly prevent harmful content on digital platforms, from social networks to forums, ensuring a clean and safe cyberspace for users.