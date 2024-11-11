CiviTrack: Digital citizen profile integration and exploitation platform

CiviTrack's product is an intelligent platform developed to address the challenge of comprehensive management and traceability of citizen information in the context of increasingly complex human data and vast amounts of information.

The idea stems from the real-world need for a smart and flexible solution to manage, integrate, and effectively utilize data related to digital citizens.

This platform functions as a comprehensive "smart digital profile" for each individual, connecting and managing information from various sources, including national ID, insurance information, academic records, and certifications.

Crucial data such as social insurance, employment history, and educational background are managed by specialized agencies but are all integrated into a single digital profile for each individual.

CiviTrack is a platform for integrating and exploiting smart digital citizen profiles based on knowledge graphs. Photo courtesy of CiviTrack

Main function:

Integration of smart digital citizen profiles

Create and manage a comprehensive "smart digital profile" for each individual, integrating information from national ID cards, insurance, education, employment history, and other vital information.

This profile will serve as a unified data source, facilitating easy retrieval and management of personal information from various government agencies.

Multi-channel identity verification

Utilize advanced authentication methods such as facial recognition, ID numbers, license plates, and other personal information to quickly verify citizen identities in situations like service registration, airport information checks, or traffic violation processing.

Implement "Vector Database" technology to search through large-scale citizen data, accommodating populations of up to 100 million citizens.

Smart search based on identification

Enable the search and retrieval of citizen information using ID, phone number, facial recognition, or social connections, accelerating the process of searching and querying large databases based on knowledge graphs.

The platform leverages advanced big data processing and storage technologies such as Spark and Hadoop and uses Neo4j to model and track information through timelines, statuses, and relationships, making large-scale data management more intuitive and efficient. This allows government agencies and organizations to easily search, access, and analyze citizen data from various perspectives, improving management efficiency and decision-making.

Citizen identification through distributed identity definition (DID) on Blockchain

Facilitate citizens, government agencies, organizations, businesses, and international entities in quickly accessing citizen identification services through decentralized identity verification using blockchain-based Distributed Identity Definition (DID) solutions.

Tracking and analyzing citizen behavior

Use knowledge graphs (Neo4j) to track relationships, behaviors, and statuses of citizens over time, supporting authorities in managing and analyzing citizen information from multiple angles.

Providing information and routing for police and priority vehicles

Support emergency forces such as ambulances and police vehicles by providing information on the fastest routes based on traffic conditions and geographic data. Additionally, the system will quickly verify the identities of citizens when necessary.

Sending alerts to relevant departments in emergency situations

Facilitate sending notifications to the nearest hospitals, family members of accident victims, or to locate individuals being monitored by the police. The system can also send alerts regarding suspicious behavior that could disrupt public safety.

Building AI, machine learning, and deep learning systems

Develop AI algorithms, machine learning, and deep learning models on knowledge graphs, including link prediction, node classification, and Graph Neural Networks (GNN) to analyze citizen graph data. These models will help solve problems such as clustering, urban planning, predicting criminal behavior (e.g., tax evasion, money laundering), ensuring land use transparency, and detecting credit fraud. This will provide a comprehensive overview of citizens' lives, aiding in the formulation of policies and regulations to foster economic development.

Managing and exploiting big data

Utilize big data processing technologies to manage vast amounts of citizen information, enabling the generation of detailed reports and supporting government agencies in the decision-making process.

CiviTrack