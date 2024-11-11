Application for monitoring, analyzing, and warning traffic flow in realtime

The Capybara PTIT team aims to develop a system capable of monitoring, analyzing, and warning traffic flow in real time.

Simulation of traffic monitoring, analysis, and warning system of the Capybara PTIT team. Photo courtesy of Capybara PTIT

With the rapid increase in the number of vehicles in large cities, traffic management becomes more complex and difficult to control.

Traffic jams, traffic accidents, and environmental pollution are direct consequences of high traffic density. Therefore, the need to develop a smarter solution that can detect, track, and estimate vehicle density is necessary to support automatic traffic control systems.

The developed product includes the following main features:

Vehicle detection: Using image processing and machine learning technology to identify vehicles from surveillance camera images or videos. The system can detect many different types of vehicles, such as cars, motorcycles, bicycles, trucks...

Vehicle tracking: Track the location and travel route of each vehicle in real time. Track the route to serve the analysis of traffic conditions.

Traffic density estimation: Use the "Convex Hull" area calculation algorithm to determine the area with traffic; Calculate traffic density based on the number of vehicles and the space they occupy. Display density results visually through charts or indicators on the interface.

Traffic jam warnings and high traffic density areas: The system will detect and warn when the traffic density exceeds the allowable threshold, signaling the possibility of traffic jams. Warnings can be displayed via messages or direct notifications on the application.

With the above features, the product is developed to solve the problems of: traffic management; vehicle tracking; reducing traffic congestion; and enhancing traffic safety.

