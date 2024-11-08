AI-Powered solution targets social security risks for young citizens aged 13 to 25

The ZeroToHero team has developed an innovative AI-powered application that analyzes data from multiple sources to predict and prevent social security threats for individuals aged 13 to 25.

As young people face increasing social security challenges—ranging from violence and crime to mental health issues—addressing these risks has become a pressing concern. Therefore, the ZeroToHero team has developed this initiative to help mitigate these dangers.

Multi-source data collection

The solution integrates data from multiple reliable sources, including: the National Population Database; Crime Data; Student Data; Personal Credit Score Data; Health Insurance Data, and other relevant information.

These data sources are carefully collected and processed to create distinctive data vectors representing each individual, serving the purpose of accurate risk analysis and prediction.

Analysis using AI models

After the data is standardized, the application analyzes, evaluates, and predicts the social security risk level of each individual.

The model results in three levels of risk classification: low risk, medium risk, and high risk, providing useful information for authorities and managers to take timely preventive measures.

Quick and easy result retrieval

The solution is deployed via a convenient website platform, allowing law enforcement agencies, schools, and management bodies to access and use it easily. Users can enter personal identification numbers to retrieve risk level information or export lists of citizens aged 13 to 25 within a particular area for monitoring and intervention when necessary.

AI-Powered solution is developed by ZeroToHero team. Photo courtesy of ZeroToHero

Data security and privacy

ZeroToHero team is committed to adhering to the highest standards of data security and privacy. All personal information is protected by advanced encryption layers to ensure it is not accessed illegally or leaked.

Data is anonymized during the analysis process, and only authorized personnel can access specific personal information. The solution strictly complies with current data protection regulations, ensuring that all information is used appropriately and kept fully secure.

Key Benefits of the Solution

Early detection and prevention: Young citizens aged 13 to 25 are easily influenced by their living environment, family circumstances, and social pressures. With modern AI models, personal information, behavioral history, and living conditions are comprehensively analyzed, enabling the prediction of legal violations and supporting law enforcement in early detection and timely intervention.

Comprehensive, multi-dimensional data: Collecting and analyzing data from various sources allows the solution to provide a holistic view of each individual’s circumstances and risks.

User-friendly interface: The website platform is designed to be intuitive and easy to use for searching and generating reports, helping authorities apply the solution to their daily work.

Optimal data security: The advanced security system ensures all personal information is fully protected, giving authorities confidence in using the solution without worrying about data breaches.

Minimized evaluation errors: Using AI reduces subjective bias in risk assessment, ensuring fairness and accuracy compared to traditional methods.

Support for quick decision-making: AI can process large volumes of information in a short time, helping authorities make timely decisions on intervention measures.

Optimized resources and cost reduction: The AI solution focuses on high-risk individuals, avoiding unnecessary interventions for those at low risk, thereby optimizing social resources and reducing costs for the authorities.