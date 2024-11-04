VnExpress Tech Data4life 2023
VNVN

Thứ hai, 4/11/2024, 19:11 (GMT+7)

AI-Powered Emergency Airway Assessment

X-Fea's product is designed to automatically identify facial and neck landmarks using image processing and machine learning techniques.

This initiative captures pixel distances between key anatomical points and processes this data to generate real-time bedside testing results. These results can be used to assess the difficulty of maintaining a patient’s airway.

The AI-based Pre-Hospital Emergency Airway Assessment system (XAI-PEA) was developed by the X-Fea team. Photo courtesy of X-Fea

The AI-based Pre-Hospital Emergency Airway Assessment system (XAI-PEA) was developed by the X-Fea team. Photo courtesy of X-Fea

Subsequently, these findings are converted into clinical metrics and shared with healthcare providers through a connected system. Additionally, the system can send these results to multiple healthcare providers, enabling real-time collective assessments and ensuring that medical staff are well-prepared for patient intake and appropriate interventions.

  Trở lại Số hóaTrở lại Số hóa
×
other submissions
DeepBreath - an air quality monitoring and alert application

Team:

DeepBreath - an air quality monitoring and alert application

DeepBreath is an innovative app leveraging deep learning models and geospatial data to calculate air pollution exposure levels and provide health recommendations.

Traffic signals automatically manage traffic flow during peak hours

Team:

Traffic signals automatically manage traffic flow during peak hours

RGY’s initiative is set to gather data from cameras at intersections, identify vehicles, and subsequently manage traffic flow accordingly.

AI-Powered application for helmet detection

Team:

AI-Powered application for helmet detection

The Helmet Detector utilizes artificial intelligence and computer vision to automatically detect and monitor traffic violations related to not wearing a helmet while riding a motorbike or electric vehicle.

DiBy - body diary

Team:

DiBy - body diary

The application creates a log using healthcare information collected through wearable devices.

Digital traffic platform

Team:

Digital traffic platform

The initiative can analyze traffic flow at each intersection by ID and total traffic flow in each direction with accurate time to the second.

Using iris in identity database

Team:

Using iris in identity database

Iris data is used to authenticate citizens when fingerprints are altered, making it difficult to verify information.

Show more
Companion partners