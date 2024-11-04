AI-Powered Emergency Airway Assessment

Team:
DeepBreath - an air quality monitoring and alert application
DeepBreath is an innovative app leveraging deep learning models and geospatial data to calculate air pollution exposure levels and provide health recommendations.
Team:
DeepBreath is an innovative app leveraging deep learning models and geospatial data to calculate air pollution exposure levels and provide health recommendations.
Team:
RGY’s initiative is set to gather data from cameras at intersections, identify vehicles, and subsequently manage traffic flow accordingly.
Team:
The Helmet Detector utilizes artificial intelligence and computer vision to automatically detect and monitor traffic violations related to not wearing a helmet while riding a motorbike or electric vehicle.
Team:
The application creates a log using healthcare information collected through wearable devices.
Team:
The initiative can analyze traffic flow at each intersection by ID and total traffic flow in each direction with accurate time to the second.