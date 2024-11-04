AI-Powered Emergency Airway Assessment

X-Fea's product is designed to automatically identify facial and neck landmarks using image processing and machine learning techniques.

This initiative captures pixel distances between key anatomical points and processes this data to generate real-time bedside testing results. These results can be used to assess the difficulty of maintaining a patient’s airway.

The AI-based Pre-Hospital Emergency Airway Assessment system (XAI-PEA) was developed by the X-Fea team. Photo courtesy of X-Fea

Subsequently, these findings are converted into clinical metrics and shared with healthcare providers through a connected system. Additionally, the system can send these results to multiple healthcare providers, enabling real-time collective assessments and ensuring that medical staff are well-prepared for patient intake and appropriate interventions.